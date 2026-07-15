"Ask Government Why It Refuses to Listen," Says Sonam Wangchuk as Hunger Strike Enters 18th Day

Sonam Wangchuk has entered the 18th day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, losing over 8.4 kg with a drop in blood pressure.
CJP founder Abhijit Dipke and opposition leaders have urged Wangchuk to end his fast, but he insists the government must first initiate a dialogue.
Bollywood actors including Swara Bhaskar, Zeenat Aman, Rubina Dilaik, and Omi Vaidya have publicly expressed solidarity with Wangchuk's protest.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered its 18th day on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke said Wangchuk has lost over 8.4 kg and is in immense pain. His blood pressure dropped to 109/70 on Tuesday, the 17th day of his fast.
The activist is losing muscle mass but refuses to stop the fast prompting Dipke to ask him to end the strike. In response, Wangchuk said, "Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why it refuses too listen." Dipke said this in a post on X.
The CJP launched its protest against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on June 20, marking its 26th day on Wednesday. Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since then.
Bollywood Rallies Behind Wangchuk
Several actors visited the protest site and posted solidarity messages online. Actress Swara Bhaskar arrived at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday to meet Wangchuk and Dipke. The official CJP handle on X posted, "Unapolegetic & fearless actress Swara Bhaskar Joins the protest at Jantar Mantar!"
Bhaskar subsequently expressed support for the movement on Instagram Stories, writing to Dipke, "Thank you for fighting for the future of all of our children." She added for Wangchuk, "The indefatigable Sonam Wangchuk sir is fighting for your children's future. All my solidarity and gratitude."
Television actor Rubina Dilaik also shared a public post on Instagram supporting the activist. She called Wangchuk a "real hero" and urged citizens not to let him die fighting for the country's good, while sharing a post by veteran actress Zeenat Aman. Aman had appealed to the central government to initiate a peaceful dialogue.
On Instagram, Aman said Wangchuk was entering the 17th day of his hunger strike. "With respect to Mr. Wangchuk’s wishes, I implore the Indian government to open dialogue on this matter that concerns the future of all India," she wrote.
She further said, "We must not become a society that sits back and watches one of its greatest minds be sacrificed. India has a long history of peaceful protest; those who wield power are obliged to meet such protest with peaceful dialogue. My respect and best wishes to all."
Actor Omi Vaidya released a video message on Instagram addressing the strike. Vaidya played the character Chatur in the Hindi film '3 Idiots', which features a protagonist inspired by Wangchuk named 'Phunsuk Wangdu'.
In his statement, Vaidya said, "I don't want Funsukh Wangdu to die." He added, "Right now he is on a very long hunger strike. His blood sugar has gone down very much. I don't know if you've heard about this. I don't know if the media is reporting this. But this is a pretty important thing."
Political Leaders Urge End
Senior opposition figures have also joined in on asking the climate activist to conclude his fast.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav appealed to Wangchuk on Tuesday to break the fast, writing on X, "We humbly request and earnestly appeal to Shri Sonam Wangchuk ji to break his fast. His life is invaluable to the entire world because it embodies the same commitment to humanity and the environment as it does to democracy."
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray contacted Dipke via phone. Thackeray expressed deep concern over the deteriorating health metrics and urged Wangchuk to end the strike.
Dipke wrote on X, "Had a call with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who expressed deep concern over Sonam Sir's rapidly deteriorating health. He earnestly appealed to Sonam Sir to end his hunger strike, saying that his well-being is of utmost importance."
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also appealed on Tuesday. Addressing Wangchuk in a post on X, Moitra said, "Your fast has united this country’s youth in their war for justice. Your goal is reached. Govt doesn’t care about your life or that of crores of youth. But your life matters to us. Pls call off fast & continue the fight."
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal announced plans to visit Jantar Mantar. Kejriwal will arrive at the site on Thursday, July 16, at 5 PM to offer his support to the protesters.
During a press conference, he said, "My appeal to Sonam Wangchuk ji is to end your hunger strike now. You are the country's heritage. I will go to Jantar Mantar on the day after tomorrow, July 16, at 5 PM to offer them my support."
The protesters are demanding the immediate resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan while also seeking ₹1 crore in compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) 2026 and other examinations.
Wangchuk and CJP supporters will organise a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20 as the date coincides with the opening day of the Monsoon Session, where they will demand Pradhan's resignation.