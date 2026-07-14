TN Cong Chief Pushes for Rahul Gandhi as PM Candidate

Addressing the media, Tagore emphasized that "the party's singular objective and strategic blueprint for the elections revolve around projecting Rahul Gandhi as the nation's next Prime Minister." Hailing the performance of the ruling TVK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, attributing its success to its people-centric governance model, Tagore observed "the achievements and operations of this government, particularly under the leadership of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and head of this alliance, are entirely centered around the welfare of the people." Congress is part of the TVK-led coalition government.