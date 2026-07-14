Zeenat Aman Voices Support for Sonam Wangchuk Amid Hunger Strike, Urges Centre to Hold Talks

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman on Tuesday appealed to the central government to open a dialogue with education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on hunger strike since June 28, saying India should not "sit back and watch one of its greatest minds be sacrificed".
In a post on Instagram, the veteran star said the government must have "peaceful" talks with Wangchuk as it concerns the "future of all India".
"We must not become a society that sits back and watches one of its greatest minds be sacrificed. India has a long history of peaceful protest; those who wield power are obliged to meet such protest with peaceful dialogue," Aman wrote.
"With respect to Mr. Wangchuk’s wishes, I implore the Indian government to open dialogue on this matter that concerns the future of all India," she added.
Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar after joining the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest demanding education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination on June 28.
According to the organisers, Wangchuk has lost 8.2 kilograms since he began fasting. His latest medical parameters showed a blood pressure of 107/70 mmHg and a blood glucose level of 67 mg/dL.
"I read in a news article that Mr. Wangchuk, '…has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain.' And that, when asked to end his fast, he replied 'Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won’t even have a dialogue'," she wrote.
Aman then noted Wangchuk's achievements as the founder of the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), inventor of the "ice stupa", an advocate of educational reform in Ladakh and an environmental activist whose work has earned global recognition.
The 74-year-old also said that Wangchuk inspired the character of Phunsukh Wangdu, portrayed by Aamir Khan in the 2009 blockbuster "3 Idiots".
"By all accounts Mr. Wangdu is a brilliant and conscientious man, one that has been recognised globally for his social impact with umpteen prestigious awards," she said.