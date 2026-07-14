Sonam Wangchuk Faces Growing Pressure to End Hunger Strike as Health Deteriorates

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delegation led by former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi visited the protest site on Monday to express solidarity. Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) MP Amra Ram, along with senior party leaders from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, also visited the site to back the demands. The visiting leaders extended their support for the proposed peaceful march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament scheduled for July 20, the first day of the Monsoon Session.