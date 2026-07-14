Sonam Wangchuk Faces Growing Pressure to End Hunger Strike as Health Deteriorates

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has lost 8.5 kg and is suffering from severe muscle loss on the 17th day of his hunger strike in New Delhi.
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke urged the Union government to initiate a dialogue and avoid turning the protest into a battle of egos.
The protest demands the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation for families of students affected by exam irregularities.
Pressure on climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite hunger strike grew on Tuesday after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a health update on X. Dipke said Wangchuk has started to lose muscle mass and is in immense pain.
Tuesday marks the 17th day of Wangchuk's hunger strike and the 25th day of the CJP protest against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The CJP launched its protest on June 20, demanding the resignation of Pradhan and Rs 1 crore compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide due to exam irregularities. Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28.
Dipke recounted a brief conversation where he urged Wangchuk to call off his fast.
“He has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain. Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast. He calmly replied, ‘Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won’t even have a dialogue’”.
Deteriorating Health Metrics
Dipke reported on Tuesday that Wangchuk has lost 8.5 kg, with his blood pressure recorded at 109/70. This follows Monday's update on day 16 of the fast, when Dipke recorded Wangchuk's weight loss at 8.2 kg, blood glucose level at 67 and blood pressure at 107/70 mm Hg.
Dipke urged the government to show maturity and address the situation.
“I request the Govt not to turn this into a battle of egos as human lives are at stake here. Acknowledging a mistake is not a sign of weakness. It is a sign of maturity, accountability, and the willingness to correct course.”
Opposition Leaders Rally
Wangchuk and the CJP have drawn backing from leaders across the political spectrum. Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra urged the climate activist to call off his hunger strike and continue the fight.
“Sonam Sir, your fast has united this country’s youth in their war for justice. Your goal is reached. Govt doesn’t care about your life or that of crores of youth. But your life matters to us. Pls call off fast & continue the fight.”
An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delegation led by former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi visited the protest site on Monday to express solidarity. Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) MP Amra Ram, along with senior party leaders from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, also visited the site to back the demands. The visiting leaders extended their support for the proposed peaceful march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament scheduled for July 20, the first day of the Monsoon Session.
Thackeray Declares Support
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also extended his support to the outfit and its cause.
“We, on behalf of Shiv Sena, hereby declare our support for the movement of Sonam Wangchuk and Abhijit Dipke.”
Thackeray held a phone call with Dipke to express deep concern over Wangchuk's rapidly deteriorating health and appealed to him to end the strike. Dipke thanked the Shiv Sena chief for his compassion.
“Would like to thank Uddhav Sir for his compassion, for standing with us during this difficult time, and for extending his support to CJP and our March to Parliament on 20 July.”