Zeenat Aman Backs Sonam Wangchuk, Appeals For Talks As Hunger Strike Continues

Zeenat Aman urged dialogue as Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike entered its seventeenth day.
Wangchuk has reportedly lost 8.2 kilograms while protesting alleged NEET examination irregularities.
Several prominent personalities appealed for the hunger strike to end before the Parliament march.
Zeenat Aman has extended her support to activist Sonam Wangchuk, urging the Indian government to initiate a dialogue as his indefinite hunger strike continues in New Delhi. With Wangchuk's health reportedly deteriorating after more than two weeks of fasting, the veteran actor said the country should not remain a silent spectator while one of its most respected minds continues his protest.
Zeenat Aman appeals for peaceful dialogue
Taking to Instagram, Zeenat Aman shared a photograph of Sonam Wangchuk and expressed concern over his health. Referring to media reports, she noted that the activist was said to be experiencing severe pain and muscle loss after days without food.
She also highlighted Wangchuk's contributions, describing him as the founder of SECMOL, the inventor of the Ice Stupa and a champion of educational reform in Ladakh. She further noted that his work inspired the character of Phunsukh Wangdu in 3 Idiots.
In her post, it was urged that the government engage in peaceful dialogue with Wangchuk, saying the issue concerns the country's future. It was also stated that India has a long tradition of peaceful protest and that such movements deserve a peaceful response rather than silence.
Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike enters 17th day
Sonam Wangchuk joined the Cockroach Janata Party's protest at Jantar Mantar on June 28, beginning an indefinite hunger strike demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.
According to the organisation, Wangchuk has lost 8.2 kilograms since starting the fast. His latest medical readings reportedly showed a blood pressure of 107/70 mmHg and a blood glucose level of 67 mg/dL.
Meanwhile, writer Arundhati Roy, actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, filmmaker Sanjay Kak and several others have appealed to Wangchuk and the organisation to end the hunger strike, saying the larger movement would require his leadership in the long run. The group has also announced a march to Parliament on July 20.