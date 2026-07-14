'Don't Want Phunsukh Wangdu To Die': 3 Idiots Actor Omi Vaidya Urges People To Support Sonam Wangchuk Amid Hunger Strike

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
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Actor Omi Vaidya, famous for his role in 3 Idiots, has urged citizens to support climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on the 17th day of his hunger strike in Delhi.

Omi Vaidya on Sonam Wangchuks hunger strike
Omi Vaidya voices support for Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Actor Omi Vaidya released a video appeal supporting climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike.

  • Vaidya urged citizens not to let the real-life inspiration behind the character Rancho in 3 Idiots fade from public memory.

  • Sonam Wangchuk is protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities and other demands.

Actor Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur Ramalingam, or "Silencer", in Aamir Khan-led 3 Idiots, has extended support to educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. For the unversed, Khan's 3 Idiots' character Phunsukh Wangdu was inspired by Wangchuk. Vaidya shared a video on his Instagram handle where he urged people to pay attention to Wangchuk's deteriorating health and the issues he is protesting over.

Vaidya claimed that Wangchuk had lost nearly 9 kg since he started his fast.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during his indefinite hunger strike, amid an ongoing protest by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demanding action over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Wangchuk is on the 14th day of his hunger strike. - | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
'I Am Just An Ordinary Citizen': Sonam Wangchuk Rejects 'Modern Gandhi' Tag, Urges Public To Join Protest

By Outlook News Desk

Om Vaidya appeals to public to stand with Sonam Wangchuk

On Tuesday, Vaidya shared the video where he said, "I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die. Hello idiots, pehchana? This is Omi Vaidya, Chatur from 3 Idiots and Sadiq from The Office, and I have an important message for you. I don't really do this very often, so please listen up."

Vaidya urged people to amplify Wangchuk's message and ensure his peaceful protest receives the attention it deserves. Stressing the activist's contribution to society, he urged people not to remain silent while Wangchuk's health continues to get worsened. "We cannot lose someone who has dedicated his life to education, innovation and the future of our country," Vaidya said.

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Activist Sonam Wangchuk - PTI
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during his indefinite hunger strike, demanding action over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Wangchuk is on the 13th day of his hunger strike. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk being assisted by a medical professional and Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a hunger strike by CJP demanding action over alleged irregularities in examinations and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Wangchuk is on the 16th day of his indefinite hunger strike. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

About Wangchuk's protest

Wangchuk is on an indefinite fast at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest over alleged examination irregularities and other demands. According to health updates from organisers, he has lost over 8 kg since the fast began, and his blood glucose levels have dropped significantly, raising serious concerns about his condition.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk being assisted by a medical professional and Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a hunger strike by CJP demanding action over alleged irregularities in examinations and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Wangchuk is on the 16th day of his indefinite hunger strike. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
CJP Calls For Accountability, Raises Concern Over Wangchuk's Health On Day 16 Of Hunger Strike

By Outlook News Desk

Calls to end fast

Due to the deteriorating health condition, politicians, activists and other public figures have urged Wangchuk to call off the fast and prioritise his health. Wangchuk has been saying that his protest is about encouraging citizens to take responsibility rather than waiting for a single individual to lead change.

Earlier he had said, "I am not Gandhi...Be the hero of your own life."

He also requested supporters to participate peacefully and raise awareness about the movement.

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