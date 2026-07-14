'Don't Want Phunsukh Wangdu To Die': 3 Idiots Actor Omi Vaidya Urges People To Support Sonam Wangchuk Amid Hunger Strike

Actor Omi Vaidya released a video appeal supporting climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike.
Vaidya urged citizens not to let the real-life inspiration behind the character Rancho in 3 Idiots fade from public memory.
Sonam Wangchuk is protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities and other demands.
Actor Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur Ramalingam, or "Silencer", in Aamir Khan-led 3 Idiots, has extended support to educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. For the unversed, Khan's 3 Idiots' character Phunsukh Wangdu was inspired by Wangchuk. Vaidya shared a video on his Instagram handle where he urged people to pay attention to Wangchuk's deteriorating health and the issues he is protesting over.
Om Vaidya appeals to public to stand with Sonam Wangchuk
On Tuesday, Vaidya shared the video where he said, "I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die. Hello idiots, pehchana? This is Omi Vaidya, Chatur from 3 Idiots and Sadiq from The Office, and I have an important message for you. I don't really do this very often, so please listen up."
Vaidya urged people to amplify Wangchuk's message and ensure his peaceful protest receives the attention it deserves. Stressing the activist's contribution to society, he urged people not to remain silent while Wangchuk's health continues to get worsened. "We cannot lose someone who has dedicated his life to education, innovation and the future of our country," Vaidya said.
About Wangchuk's protest
Wangchuk is on an indefinite fast at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest over alleged examination irregularities and other demands. According to health updates from organisers, he has lost over 8 kg since the fast began, and his blood glucose levels have dropped significantly, raising serious concerns about his condition.
Calls to end fast
Due to the deteriorating health condition, politicians, activists and other public figures have urged Wangchuk to call off the fast and prioritise his health. Wangchuk has been saying that his protest is about encouraging citizens to take responsibility rather than waiting for a single individual to lead change.
Earlier he had said, "I am not Gandhi...Be the hero of your own life."
He also requested supporters to participate peacefully and raise awareness about the movement.