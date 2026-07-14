'Don't Want Phunsukh Wangdu To Die': 3 Idiots Actor Omi Vaidya Urges People To Support Sonam Wangchuk Amid Hunger Strike

Om Vaidya appeals to public to stand with Sonam Wangchuk

On Tuesday, Vaidya shared the video where he said, "I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die. Hello idiots, pehchana? This is Omi Vaidya, Chatur from 3 Idiots and Sadiq from The Office, and I have an important message for you. I don't really do this very often, so please listen up."