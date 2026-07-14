Sony & Amazon MGM Lock Hotel Transylvania 5 For October 2027 Release

Hotel Transylvania 5 is headed to theatres in Oct 2027.
Sony and Amazon MGM are backing it.
This is the fifth entry in the franchise.
The Drac Pack is returning to the big screen next year, with the news that their fifth animated feature The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania will hit theaters on October 8, 2027. Carrying forth Sony Pictures Animation’s original hit franchise, the upcoming film is being co-produced with Amazon MGM Studios under terms of the deal by which Amazon’s Prime Video landed exclusive streaming rights to the fourth Hotel Transylvania film (Transformania) during the pandemic.
A first-look image has also dropped.
In this latest instalment, Dracula has happily settled into retirement while his daughter, Mavis, takes over the reins of the legendary monster hotel. But when a slew of spooky and unexplained happenings sends chills through the resort, the Drac Pack embarks on its most spellbinding adventure yet: unravelling the mystery behind The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania.
“From the beginning, Hotel Transylvania has invited audiences into a world where monsters feel like family,” Kristine Belson and Damien de Froberville, Presidents of Sony Pictures Animation, told Deadline. “These films have been a cornerstone of Sony Animation’s storytelling identity, blending a unique visual style with heartfelt, character-driven comedy. With this next installment, we’re honoring that legacy of heart and humor while delivering the unexpected surprises audiences love. We’re delighted to partner with Amazon MGM Studios to bring the Drac Pack back to theatres for families around the world.”
Sony is handling the North American theatrical release and certain foreign territories for The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania, while Amazon/MGM is repping international distribution across its global footprint including the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, Italy, Australia, Brazil and New Zealand.
On the red carpet before his best animated motion picture presenting appearance at the Golden Globes earlier this year, frequent franchise voice actor Keegan-Michael Key first conceded that Hotel Transylvania 5 is in the works at Sony.
Chatting with Variety about his history in animation, Key confirmed he is preparing to return to the voice acting booth as Murray the Mummy. “My latest one I’m about to start work on is Hotel Transylvania 5,” he said.