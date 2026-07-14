Nightmare On Elm Street Reboot Lands At Paramount

Nightmare on Elm Street is getting a new spin.
It's been fifteen years since the last entry in the franchise.
The reboot has been snapped up by Paramount.
A new Nightmare on Elm Street film is in the offing. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed in an exclusive scoop that Paramount has secured the rights to the original script for Wes Craven's A Nightmare on Elm Street, allowing the studio to adapt it into a new film. Paramount’s genre label Paramount Primal is backing the upcoming franchise reboot.
THR elaborates in further detail, “The U.S. rights are being licensed from the Craven estate, which includes Craven’s widow Iya Labunka and Craven’s son Jonathan Craven. The duo will produce the new iteration with Marc Toberoff, the attorney-turned-producer who specializes in copyright law. J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules will executive produce for Paramount Primal.”
“We look forward to bringing the world of Wes Craven’s Nightmare on Elm Street to a new and completely engaged generation of fans,” Iya Labunka said in a statement shared to The Hollywood Reporter. “We know that Wes would have been thrilled to see how horror is taking its long overdue place in the cultural canon. We can’t wait for all of us to sit together in a dark theatre – around the campfire of today – as the next chapter of the Nightmare story unfolds.”
“We can’t remember a time before we were fans of Wes Craven,” said Lifshitz and Margules. “The fact that Iya and Jonathan have entrusted us with this opportunity to help usher a new story into this world is an honor beyond words. We look forward to working alongside them to bring a terrifying new nightmare to audiences everywhere, and to welcome Freddy home.”
The original A Nightmare on Elm Street earned $25.5 million against a production budget of $1.8 million in 1984 and launched one of that decade’s defining horror franchises. Robert Englund played Freddy Krueger through seven sequels, ending with Freddy vs. Jason in 2003. No writer or director is attached yet, and the announcement does not suggest whether the production will draw from Craven’s original 1984 screenplay, reimagine the mythology from a new angle, or seek a bridge.