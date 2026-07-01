Paul Dano Joins Parker Finn's Possession Remake At Paramount

Paul Dano has joined the Possession remake.
The original film is one of the all-time horror classics.
Margaret Qualley is set to bring a fresh spin on a performance that Isabelle Adjani immortalised.
Paul Dano has boarded Parker Finn's remake of Andrzej Żuławski’s 1981 horror classic, Possession. Callum Turner and Margaret Qualley are cast as the married couple. Their casting was first reported by Nexus Point News. Set in West Berlin, the original Possession starred Sam Neill as a spy who returns home to his wife (Isabelle Adjani), only to discover her having an affair. She asks for a divorce; he hires a private investigator, and that thrusts the story into a nightmarish descent.
Adjani's performance is among the all-time greats in cinema history. She also won Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival for her performance. The movie is Żuławski's one and only English-language feature. Details on Dano's role in the remake haven't been disclosed.
Who Is Parker Finn?
Parker Finn, known for both Smile movies, has written the script and will be directing as well. Back in July 2024, a bidding war had erupted over this project between numerous studios, including A24, Netflix, Warner Bros., Sony, and Paramount—the latter ultimately won out. Finn's Smile (2022) grossed $217M worldwide on a skimpy $17M budget. "It’s early days, but we’re incredibly excited about this completely bonkers movie," Finn had earlier spoken about the project with SFX magazine. "Possession is one of my favorite films of all time, and so what was really important to me was that we were honoring the original and staying true to its absolute frenzied, manic ferocity."
This will mark Dano’s first horror role. The actor previously appeared in sci-fi hits Looper and Okja. Dano is revered for his acclaimed work in films such as Little Miss Sunshine, There Will Be Blood, The Fabelmans, 12 Years a Slave, Prisoners. He earned a Golden Globe nomination for portraying Brian Wilson in Love & Mercy, and for his TV work on Escape at Dannemora and Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Finn and Jonathan Fass produce the Possession remake for Bad Feeling, joined by Roy Lee and Andrew Childs for Vertigo, as well as Robert Pattinson. Marc Bienstock serves as executive producer. Possession is set to begin production this July for Paramount Pictures.