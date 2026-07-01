Paul Dano Joins Parker Finn's Possession Remake At Paramount

Parker Finn, known for both Smile movies, has written the script and will be directing as well. Back in July 2024, a bidding war had erupted over this project between numerous studios, including A24, Netflix, Warner Bros., Sony, and Paramount—the latter ultimately won out. Finn's Smile (2022) grossed $217M worldwide on a skimpy $17M budget. "It’s early days, but we’re incredibly excited about this completely bonkers movie," Finn had earlier spoken about the project with SFX magazine. "Possession is one of my favorite films of all time, and so what was really important to me was that we were honoring the original and staying true to its absolute frenzied, manic ferocity."