China Open 2026: HS Prannoy Ousted In Opening Round, Devika Sihag Exits After Spirited Display

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Prannoy, a 2023 World Championships bronze medallist, also lost in the men's opening round after suffering a 10-21, 14-21 defeat to Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao

HS Prannoy, Badminton Photo
HS Prannoy Photo: File/AP
Summary of this article

  • HS Prannoy suffered a straight sets defeat to Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao

  • Devika Sihag put up a valiant display against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan

  • Newly-crowned Japan Open winner PV Sindhu will begin her campaign against Unnati Hooda

Devika Sihag put up a spirited fight before going down in three games, while HS Prannoy bowed out after a straight-game defeat as India endured a disappointing opening day at the USD 2,000,000 China Masters here on Tuesday.

Devika, the Thailand Open Super 300 champion, rallied after dropping the opening game but could not sustain the momentum, losing 19-21, 21-19, 13-21 to World No. 20 Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the women's singles opening round.

Prannoy, a 2023 World Championships bronze medallist, also lost in the men's opening round after suffering a 10-21, 14-21 defeat to Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao.

Newly-crowned Japan Open winner PV Sindhu will begin her campaign, taking on compatriot Unnati Hooda on Wednesday. Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty too will in action.

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