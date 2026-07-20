Broken Bones, Bruises And Stitches: Scores Injured As Lathi-Charge, Tear Gas Mark CJP’s March To Parliament

Inside RML's Emergency Ward

The demonstration came after weeks of mobilisation by CJP, which has sought to channel widespread student anger over examination-related controversies into a broader demand for accountability from the government. The movement gathered fresh momentum over the weekend after police shifted activist Sonam Wangchuk to a hospital on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike in support of the campaign. His wife said he continued his fast from the hospital. On Monday, Wangchuk appealed to doctors to discharge him so he could join the march, but he was not permitted to leave.