A landslide blocked the Samardung tunnel entrance at Jholungey in Sikkim's Namchi district on Monday afternoon, killing seven people.
Approximately 27 workers, including 21 from Patel Engineering and six from NHPC, are feared trapped inside the under-construction tunnel.
Toxic methane gas emanating from disrupted subterranean rock layers has severely hindered rescue operations, causing some personnel to lose consciousness.
At least seven people died and approximately 27 workers remain trapped after a landslide blocked the Samardung tunnel entrance at Jholungey in Sikkim's Namchi district on Monday afternoon.
The incident triggered a distress call around 3.40 pm. Rescue teams immediately began locating and evacuating the trapped individuals, with ambulances placed on standby. The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) is closely monitoring the situation.
"As per the latest official information, seven fatalities have been reported by the District Administration," the Namchi Information and Public Relations Department stated, according to Indian Express.
Toxic Gas Hinders Rescue
Suspected methane gas is emanating from subterranean rock layers disrupted by the earth movement. Several rescue personnel suffered dizzy spells and lost consciousness while attempting to access the stranded individuals. The teams are now strictly using gas masks and protective gear to navigate the site.
A specialised rescue team from West Bengal joined the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Sikkim Police, Fire and Emergency Services, the Health Department and other agencies. They brought additional gas-protective equipment to support the local authorities.
"The rescue operation is becoming increasingly difficult due to methane gas exposure, the narrow tunnel and poor visibility," District Collector Anupa Tamling said, PTI reported.
Project Details and Casualties
The trapped workforce consists of an estimated 21 workers from contractor Patel Engineering and six from NHPC. Patel Engineering was building the passageway for the Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Power Project's ADIT under NHPC. Tamling assured that the immediate priority is rescuing the trapped individuals, which will be followed by a detailed probe.
Emergency services shifted the bodies to Singtam District Hospital, STNM Hospital in Gangtok and Namchi District Hospital.
"There is a possibility that around 27 workers are trapped inside the tunnel. However, since complete information about the condition inside the tunnel has not yet come in, the actual number has not been confirmed," Tamling said to ANI, "Only after the NDRF team returns will there be clear information about how many workers are inside and what their condition is," she added.
This is a developing story.