CJP Protest in Delhi Live: "PM Stands with Students," says Rijiju after 'Mangal Milan' meet

"I think it's absolutely disgusting. This is no way. These are young people. They have a genuine problem. We all know what that problem is...They want a bright future for themselves. They see that there is a possibility for a future and you are destroying that furture. So, this is a very deep problem and has been there for many years...The least the PM can do is hear them out, listen to them, call them and understand what the issue is. They are asking rightly for the resignation of the minister (Union Education Minister). He is the person who is responsible..." she said.