CJP Protest in Delhi Live: "PM Stands with Students," says Rijiju after 'Mangal Milan' meet

Pranay Vatsa
Pranay Vatsa
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CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: In a communication with the media after a parliamentary meet before the start of the monsoon session Kiren Rijiju said that PM Narendra Modi stands with the students. He added that the PM said that the government stands with the students and that paper leaks are a matter of national importance.

Delhi police lathicharge on CJP protesters
Security personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters as they raise slogans during a protest march, at Sansad Marg, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: As Sonam Wangchuk remains under the watchful eye of medical professionals at Safdarjung Hospital, the CJP protests are slated to continue their demonstrations on Tuesday as the protestors reclaimed the Jantar Mantar site. Reflecting on the events of Monday, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke expressed regret and apologised to all those who got injured in police action. "I could've done better," he said in his X post referring to his inability to protect protesters from police action. He also asked all injured students to contact him so he could apologise to them personally. The Safdarjung Hospital meanwhile has stated that Wangchuk requires sustained medical supervision, in essence maintaining that he can not take part in the protests. Get all CJP Protest in Delhi Live Updates here.
LIVE UPDATES

CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: "Government can't crush student's demands with lathicharge," says Chandrashekhar

Azad Samaj Party Chief and Lok Sabha MP Chandrashekhar while on protest criticised the government action against students.

“Government can't crush student's demands with lathicharge; they must listen and resolve their concerns”, he told PTI.

CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Security arrangemnts at Safdarjung Hospital remain tight

Security at Safdarjung Hospital, where Sonam Wangchuk is admitted, remains tight on Tuesday.

The hospital has said that Wangchuk's health remains stable even as his sugar and potassium levels remain low. The hospital has recommended sustained medical supervision for him.

CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: "Sonam Wangchuk was about to end his fast yesterday,"says Abhijeet Dipke

"Sonam Wangchuk was about to end his fast yesterday. We had convinced him, but he decided to continue after the police brutality during the protests," says Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke.

CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "I think it's absolutely disgusting."

Speaking to ANI the MP from Waynad tore into the government over their handling of the protests.

"I think it's absolutely disgusting. This is no way. These are young people. They have a genuine problem. We all know what that problem is...They want a bright future for themselves. They see that there is a possibility for a future and you are destroying that furture. So, this is a very deep problem and has been there for many years...The least the PM can do is hear them out, listen to them, call them and understand what the issue is. They are asking rightly for the resignation of the minister (Union Education Minister). He is the person who is responsible..." she said.

CJP Protest in Delhi Live: Diljit Dosanjh says "Students Shouldn’t Be Treated Like This"

On Tuesday, taking to his Instagram stories, he penned a note in Punjabi, condemning the alleged attack on students. The note is translated to English as: "What happened today was very wrong… Students should not have been treated like this… I request the authorities to listen to the students’ demands… The voice of the people is the voice of God."

CJP Protest in Delhi Live: "PM Stands with Students," says Rijiju after 'Mangal Milan' meet

Addressing reporters after the NDA parliamentary meeting held before day 2 of the monsoon session, Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, said that the Prime Minister in the meeting made it clear that the government stands with students and paper leaks are a matter of national concern.

The remarks came after a day of intense protests from the CJP over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Scandal.

CJP Protest in Delhi Live: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says all parliamentarians were scared

Speaking to ANI before Tuesday's parliament session BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut thanked Delhi Police for acting as a shield.

"All parliamentarians were inside the Parliament. We all were scared, thinking that the mob might attack us. I appreciate Delhi Police for playing the role of a shield, not letting people get harmed," she said.

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