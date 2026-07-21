CJP Protest in Delhi Live: "PM Stands with Students," says Rijiju after 'Mangal Milan' meet

CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: "Government can't crush student's demands with lathicharge," says Chandrashekhar
Azad Samaj Party Chief and Lok Sabha MP Chandrashekhar while on protest criticised the government action against students.
“Government can't crush student's demands with lathicharge; they must listen and resolve their concerns”, he told PTI.
CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Security arrangemnts at Safdarjung Hospital remain tight
Security at Safdarjung Hospital, where Sonam Wangchuk is admitted, remains tight on Tuesday.
The hospital has said that Wangchuk's health remains stable even as his sugar and potassium levels remain low. The hospital has recommended sustained medical supervision for him.
CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: "Sonam Wangchuk was about to end his fast yesterday,"says Abhijeet Dipke
"Sonam Wangchuk was about to end his fast yesterday. We had convinced him, but he decided to continue after the police brutality during the protests," says Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke.
CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "I think it's absolutely disgusting."
Speaking to ANI the MP from Waynad tore into the government over their handling of the protests.
"I think it's absolutely disgusting. This is no way. These are young people. They have a genuine problem. We all know what that problem is...They want a bright future for themselves. They see that there is a possibility for a future and you are destroying that furture. So, this is a very deep problem and has been there for many years...The least the PM can do is hear them out, listen to them, call them and understand what the issue is. They are asking rightly for the resignation of the minister (Union Education Minister). He is the person who is responsible..." she said.
CJP Protest in Delhi Live: Diljit Dosanjh says "Students Shouldn’t Be Treated Like This"
On Tuesday, taking to his Instagram stories, he penned a note in Punjabi, condemning the alleged attack on students. The note is translated to English as: "What happened today was very wrong… Students should not have been treated like this… I request the authorities to listen to the students’ demands… The voice of the people is the voice of God."
CJP Protest in Delhi Live: "PM Stands with Students," says Rijiju after 'Mangal Milan' meet
Addressing reporters after the NDA parliamentary meeting held before day 2 of the monsoon session, Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, said that the Prime Minister in the meeting made it clear that the government stands with students and paper leaks are a matter of national concern.
The remarks came after a day of intense protests from the CJP over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Scandal.
CJP Protest in Delhi Live: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says all parliamentarians were scared
Speaking to ANI before Tuesday's parliament session BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut thanked Delhi Police for acting as a shield.
"All parliamentarians were inside the Parliament. We all were scared, thinking that the mob might attack us. I appreciate Delhi Police for playing the role of a shield, not letting people get harmed," she said.