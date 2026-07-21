Rahul Gandhi Backs CJP Protesters, Calls Modi 'Most Anti-Youth'

Gandhi said students protesting in Delhi were demanding a fair education system, not committing a crime.
He alleged 152 paper leaks affected 7.5 crore students and accused the government of shielding those responsible.
Gandhi condemned the baton charge and detention of CJP protesters, calling the Centre "anti-youth."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday threw his weight behind the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protests against alleged exam paper leaks, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being the "most anti-youth" prime minister in India's history.
In a video message posted on social media, Gandhi said students marching on the streets of Delhi were demanding nothing more than a fair and accountable education system. He maintained that there was "absolutely nothing wrong" with their protest and criticised the government's handling of the demonstrations.
Launching a sharp attack on the Centre, Gandhi claimed that 152 examination papers had been leaked, affecting nearly 7.5 crore students, while alleging that no one responsible had been punished. Instead, he said, students raising legitimate concerns had been met with police action.
Referring to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister had failed to act despite repeated controversies surrounding examination leaks.
His remarks came a day after Delhi Police used tear gas and resorted to a lathi charge to stop thousands of CJP supporters marching towards Parliament during the opening day of the Monsoon Session. Protesters had attempted to breach barricades near Parliament Street while demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in public examinations.
Reiterating his support for the demonstrators, Gandhi accused the government of turning against India's youth and suppressing voices seeking reforms in the education system.