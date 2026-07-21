Why CJP Removed Vijeta Dahiya As Its Spokesperson For 'Having A Burger'

CJP removed Vijeta Dahiya as spokesperson after videos triggered widespread criticism.
Clips allegedly showed him away from the protest and eating a burger.
CJP called his conduct insensitive and inconsistent with the movement’s values.
The Cockroach Janta Party on Tuesday removed Vijeta Dahiya as its spokesperson after viral video allegedly showed him away from the site of the party’s protest march, having a burger, while protestors faced tear-gas and lathis, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The party said Dahiya’s conduct displayed poor judgment and did not align with the principles of its movement. It subsequently relieved him of all official responsibilities.
What Did The CJP Say?
In a statement posted on X, the CJP condemned Dahiya’s actions and sought to distance the organisation from his response to the controversy.
“We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence,” the party said.
It added that the conduct was unacceptable and inconsistent with the organisation’s values.
“Such conduct is unacceptable, shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with the values and principles of our movement,” the CJP said while announcing his removal.
The decision came a day after the party’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march witnessed clashes between demonstrators and Delhi Police. Several protesters alleged that police personnel used force, including a lathi charge, while attempting to stop the march.
What Triggered The Controversy?
The controversy began after videos surfaced on social media allegedly showing Dahiya at a location away from the protest. The clips were widely circulated as demonstrators were being detained and police action was being reported from parts of central Delhi.
One of the videos purportedly showed him near a popular burger outlet. The authenticity of the footage has not been independently verified.
Social media users questioned why a party spokesperson was apparently absent while CJP workers and supporters were involved in a confrontation with the police. The criticism intensified after Dahiya released a video defending his decision to stop for food.
Dahiya’s Response Invites More Backlash
In response Dahiya posted a video to defend his action, insisting that he’s not “accountable” for eating a burger.
“Why did I eat a burger? This is a big issue today. So why does anyone eat a burger? He is hungry. He wants to eat a burger. That’s it. So I was also very hungry. And when you eat something good, your mind feels good,” Dahiya said.
“Anyways, you guys hold me so accountable... I mean, is being a protester a job? Huh? Did you elect me to this position? Go hold the government accountable! So this nonsense thinking of yours... I don't want to get caught up in this, I don't want to get into politics just to appease fools like you," he said.
He made the video while having a burger which attracted further criticism, particularly because the video emerged when several CJP supporters were alleging injuries and detention following the march.
Who Is Vijeta Dahiya?
Dahiya was appointed as a CJP spokesperson on June 3. At the time of his appointment, the party had described him as having experience in political research and strategic analysis.
It had also highlighted his work as a writer, filmmaker and content creator. According to the party’s earlier announcement, Dahiya had written two bestselling books and studied at Delhi Technological University.
His removal comes less than two months after he was given the spokesperson’s role.