‘Cops' Action Against Students Signals Authoritarianism’: Ambedkar's Grandson On CJP Protest

Ambedkar's grandson, Prakash Ambedkar says police action on protesters was disturbing.
The VBA President critiqued how Activist Wangchuk was taken from protest site.
He recounted Dr Ambedkar's vision that a democracy is tested by how it responds to dissent.
President of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), Grandson of BR Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday sharply critiqued the police action against the protesters in Delhi, The Indian Express reported.
Ambedkar, in a conversation with The Indian Express, said, “When peaceful protests seeking accountability from those in government are ruthlessly suppressed with force it signals authoritarianism.”
Ambedkar also expressed dismay over the way Activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken by the police from the protest site at Jantar Mantar to the Safdarjung Hospital. He said that the violence and lathicharge on students at the site was disturbing.
Ambedkar demands accountability from government
“Whether it is the indefinite hunger strike by Sonam Wangchuk demanding accountability in the NEET paper leak case, the 15-day protest by Gond and Kol tribals in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district against eviction because of the Ken-Betwa link project, the police action against people demanding rightful rehabilitation, adequate compensation and protection of their land rights, or the use of force against students raising their voices, all these incidents reflect the tendency towards authoritarianism, suppressing dissenting voices, crushing dissent and ignoring serious questions,” he said, as quoted by The Indian Express.
He recounted his grandfather’s final speech in the Constituent Assembly on November 25, 1949 wherein Dr Ambedkar had talked about the essence of democracy.
“Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar warned that democracy requires constitutional methods for achieving social and political change. He cautioned against abandoning these methods in favour of extra-constitutional means, while also making clear that democratic institutions must remain responsive to the voices and grievances of citizens,” he said.
Test of democracy is how disagreements are responded to: Ambedkar
Ambedkar emphasised that a democracy cannot survive sans liberty, equality and fraternity.
He talked about what Babasaheb’s ‘enduring principles’, saying, “A democracy is ultimately tested not by how it treats agreement, but how it responds to disagreement,” as per Indian Express. The bruised and battered students were demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Jantar Mantar.
Most of them had travelled to Delhi after appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) held on May 3 this year, which saw a massive leak and led to at least 12 NEET aspirants committing suicide.
While Delhi Police appealed to the protesters to cooperate in maintaining peace, many protesters reported injuries due to tear gas and clashes.
The emergency ward at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) saw students with swollen limbs and bandages amid clashes. The mobilization by CJP garnered momentum as students were enraged over examination-related controversies.
The Delhi Police reported that over 118 personnel sustained injuries. Delhi Police Commissioner, Anurag Kumar visited the hospital and motivated them.