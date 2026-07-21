‘Cops' Action Against Students Signals Authoritarianism’: Ambedkar's Grandson On CJP Protest

Ambedkar demands accountability from government

“Whether it is the indefinite hunger strike by Sonam Wangchuk demanding accountability in the NEET paper leak case, the 15-day protest by Gond and Kol tribals in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district against eviction because of the Ken-Betwa link project, the police action against people demanding rightful rehabilitation, adequate compensation and protection of their land rights, or the use of force against students raising their voices, all these incidents reflect the tendency towards authoritarianism, suppressing dissenting voices, crushing dissent and ignoring serious questions,” he said, as quoted by The Indian Express.