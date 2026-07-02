'Our Phones Under Surveillance': Dipke Alleges as CJP Protest Continues

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on alleged that the mobile phones of protesters participating in its ongoing demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar were being monitored, as the agitation over alleged examination irregularities entered its 13th day.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke made the allegation in a post on X, claiming that unnamed sources had informed that their internal communications were under surveillance.
"Sources within the system have informed us that our phones are under surveillance and that our WhatsApp calls and chats are being monitored. The sources told us the exact conversations word to word we had in the internal team," Dipke wrote.
The allegation comes as protesters continued their sit-in at Jantar Mantar despite heavy rainfall. Dipke also shared videos from the protest site, showing demonstrators carrying on with the agitation amid adverse weather conditions.
Student Protest Continues
The CJP-led protest began on June 20, with participants demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including NEET. According to Dipke, the campaign has since expanded to include broader concerns, such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Dipke also provided an update on Inesh, a student protester who had been on a hunger strike for eight days before being admitted to hospital on Tuesday night after his health deteriorated.
"Inesh is recovering well at the hospital. Our team is in touch with him and monitoring the situation," Dipke said in another post on X.
Dipke Slams Centre
Dipke further criticised Centre saying, repeated examination controversies had forced students and activists to take to the streets in search of accountability.
"What it takes today to seek accountability: Countless paper leaks, Millions of dreams shattered, 20+ student suicides, A hunger strike by an educationist and the youth," he wrote, while accusing the government of failing to address the concerns raised by protesters.
The Centre has not publicly responded to Dipke's allegations regarding surveillance or the claims made during the ongoing protest. Meanwhile, demonstrators have said they intend to continue their agitation until their demands are addressed.