Jantar Mantar: Woman Throws Ink At CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Amid Protest Over Wangchuk's Hospitalisation

A woman hurled ink at CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke after he announced an indefinite hunger strike, she was detained by police.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal criticised the Centre, saying it should have held talks with Sonam Wangchuk instead of removing him from the protest.
A woman hurled ink at Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke while he was addressing a gathering on Saturday, hours after he announced an indefinite hunger strike following activist Sonam Wangchuk's removal from the Jantar Mantar protest site and admission to Safdarjung Hospital.
The woman's identity and the motive behind the incident were not immediately known. She has been detained by the police.
Earlier in the day, Dipke announced that he was beginning an indefinite hunger strike after Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital.
"I am starting an indefinite hunger strike beginning right now," Dipke said in a post on X.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also criticised the Centre over Wangchuk's removal from the protest site.
In a post on X, Kejriwal said the government should have held talks with Wangchuk instead of removing him from the protest.
"Such arrogance is not right. Instead of forcibly lifting them up, the Modi government should have talked to Sonam Wangchuk. Instead of crushing the cockroach movement, reform the country's education and examination system. The Modi government's defeat is in forcibly dealing with Sonam Wangchuk," he said.
Kejriwal appealed people to join the protest at Jantar Mantar, saying Sonam Wangchuk, Abhijeet Dipke and other young protesters were fighting for the future of the country's children.
Police Cite High Court Directions
Delhi Police defended the decision to shift Wangchuk to the hospital, stating that it was carried out on medical advice and in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court.
"As per the orders of the Hon'bleand on expert medical advice, due to the deteriorating health condition of Shri Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care," the police said.
In its order dated July 16, 2026, the Delhi High Court expressed concern over Wangchuk's deteriorating health following his prolonged fast. The court directed that government doctors should examine him daily and provide any medical care or intervention considered necessary. The bench observed that every citizen's life is precious and instructed the authorities to take all possible measures to safeguard it.
Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for the past 20 days, demanding action over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) who have also been protesting have continued their hunger strike.