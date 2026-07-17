Russia Detains Blogger, Fines Anti-War Politician Ahead Of September Election

Russian authorities detained blogger Ilya Remeslo and fined opposition politician Boris Nadezhdin in the latest action against critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine before September's parliamentary polls.
The moves come amid broader restrictions on anti-war voices.
The liberal Yabloko party is also facing disqualifications and prosecutions under Russia's wartime censorship laws.
Russian authorities have detained a prominent blogger who criticised President Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine, while fining an opposition politician over alleged extremist symbolism, in the latest moves against Kremlin critics ahead of September's parliamentary elections.
The actions come as the Kremlin seeks to tighten control over dissent despite Putin's continued dominance of Russian politics. The ruling United Russia party enters the election amid growing public pressure over an economic slowdown and fuel shortages caused by repeated Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries.
According to state news agency TASS, blogger Ilya Remeslo was detained on Friday on suspicion of spreading false information about the Russian army, an offence punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Remeslo, once known for his pro-Kremlin views, broke with the government earlier this year after publishing a manifesto titled "Five reasons why I stopped supporting Vladimir Putin", which gained widespread attention on social media.
Following its publication, he was admitted to a psychiatric hospital, where he spent around a month before his arrest.
In a separate case, Boris Nadezhdin, who attempted to challenge Putin in the 2024 presidential election on an anti-war platform, was fined 1,000 roubles (around $13) for displaying "extremist symbols".
Although the fine itself was relatively small, it adds to a series of legal actions against the opposition politician that analysts say could lead to more severe restrictions if he continues speaking out against the government. Earlier this week, Nadezhdin described the conflict in Ukraine as a "completely senseless fratricidal war".
The 63-year-old former parliamentarian was designated a "foreign agent" last week, a label carrying Soviet-era connotations of espionage that effectively bars him from holding public office. He was detained and questioned on Monday before authorities banned him from leaving the country.
Nadezhdin told Reuters that the government was attempting to silence him and prevent him from campaigning on issues including internet restrictions, fuel shortages and the war in Ukraine.
His lawyer said the charge of displaying "extremist symbols" stemmed from a social media post linking to a video containing an image of the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation has been designated an extremist organisation in Russia. Nadezhdin dismissed the case as "ridiculous".
The Kremlin has defended Russia's wartime censorship laws, arguing they are necessary to safeguard national unity during what it describes as an existential confrontation with the West.
The crackdown has extended beyond individual critics. The liberal Yabloko party, one of the few political parties openly opposed to the war, has seen several candidates barred from contesting elections. Last month, its deputy chair, Maxim Kruglov, was sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted of spreading "military fakes", underscoring the mounting pressure on Russia's shrinking anti-war opposition.
(with inputs from Reuters)