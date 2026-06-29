Russian Strikes Kill Five in Ukraine as Putin Dismisses Peace Proposal

Strikes on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia killed two people and injured 16, Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram. Pictures posted online showed a building ablaze and parts of a neighbourhood reduced to rubble. In the northeastern border region of Kharkiv, a missile strike on the town of Zmiiv killed one person and injured eight, including two children, Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Police in the Kharkiv region also said an officer was killed during an evacuation effort further north. In the Sumy region, also on the Russian border, an elderly woman was killed in an area near the border, the regional governor said.