The Second Phase Of The US-Iran War Explained: Why The Conflict Is Escalating Again

"Forever War"

Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group told CNN that if such a minimal understanding cannot hold between the two sides, there is no way to put a floor under these tensions, which means the conflict will go from one cycle of violence to the next, exactly the concept of a forever war. Defence analysts told CNBC they see no clear path to a settlement of the renewed hostilities. Iran has publicly maintained its combat-ready posture even as Trump said Tehran wants to meet and make a deal. The IRGC's Mohsen Rezaei has warned that if US attacks continue for another two or three days, Iran will enter a phase of full-scale offensive operations, adding that no political border will be secure against Iran's offensive forces.