Why Over 84,000 Voters Were Deleted Under A New EC Category During Electoral Roll Revision

One explanation is administrative: 'other reasons' may capture edge cases that genuinely do not fit the four standard categories — voters flagged for immigration status issues following the Supreme Court's direction to check place of birth, or voters whose legal status is disputed for non-geographic reasons. The primary aim of the SIR, as stated by EC officials in Phase II, includes weeding out foreign illegal migrants by checking their place of birth — a purpose that does not map neatly onto the standard deceased/shifted/absent/duplicate typology. If some deletions are made on citizenship or documentation grounds, they would require either a fifth category or be slotted into existing ones in potentially misleading ways.