Why Over 84,000 Voters Were Deleted Under A New EC Category During Electoral Roll Revision

During Phase III of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision — covering states including Uttarakhand — a new fifth deletion category labelled 'other reasons' has appeared.
Across Phase III states, over 84,000 voters have been deleted under 'other reasons' without granular public explanation.
The 'other reasons' category has drawn scrutiny from civil liberties groups and opposition parties.
India's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls has been one of the most consequential and contested exercises in the country's recent democratic history. Launched first in Bihar in mid-2025, then expanded in Phase II to 12 states and Union Territories, and now continuing in Phase III — covering states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and others — the SIR has collectively removed tens of millions of names from voter lists across India since it began.
The exercise has operated on four stated justifications for deletion: the voter is deceased; the voter has permanently shifted from the registered address; the voter was absent when Booth Level Officers visited; or the voter is registered in more than one constituency. Every deleted name is supposed to carry one of these four reasons, published on the Election Commission's official portal for verification and objection.
Phase III has introduced something new. A fifth category has appeared in deletion data: 'other reasons.' And unlike the four established categories — each of which corresponds to a specific factual determination — 'other reasons' carries no further explanation in the public record.
What Is The New 'Others' Category?
In Uttarakhand, the Additional Chief Electoral Officer confirmed that of the 8,39,486 voters proposed for deletion in the Phase III SIR, 1,23,836 are listed as deceased, 4,77,148 as permanently shifted, 1,68,259 as absentee voters, 61,764 as duplicate registrations — and 8,479 are classified under 'other reasons.
'Across Phase III states, this category aggregates to over 84,000 voter deletions. The Election Commission has not issued a public notification defining what falls within 'other reasons.' The category does not appear in the EC's August 2023 Standard Operating Procedure for deletion of entries from electoral rolls, which specifies the four established grounds. Its emergence in Phase III data without a definitional note is what has drawn civil society attention.
Why Has It Appeared Only In Phase III?
Phases I and II of the SIR used the four-category framework consistently. Deletion data published for Bihar, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Goa, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Union Territories released through early 2026 all used the same four buckets — deceased, shifted/absent, duplicate, and uncollected forms — without a residual 'other' category. Phase III, the most recent tranche of the exercise, is the first in which 'other reasons' appears in the EC's own published deletion records.
One explanation is administrative: 'other reasons' may capture edge cases that genuinely do not fit the four standard categories — voters flagged for immigration status issues following the Supreme Court's direction to check place of birth, or voters whose legal status is disputed for non-geographic reasons. The primary aim of the SIR, as stated by EC officials in Phase II, includes weeding out foreign illegal migrants by checking their place of birth — a purpose that does not map neatly onto the standard deceased/shifted/absent/duplicate typology. If some deletions are made on citizenship or documentation grounds, they would require either a fifth category or be slotted into existing ones in potentially misleading ways.
Who Falls Under 'Other Reasons'?
The EC has not formally defined the 'other reasons' category. Based on the broader SIR framework and the Phase III context, legal observers and electoral watchdogs have identified several possibilities. The first is citizenship or documentation challenges: voters who could not produce documents confirming Indian citizenship, particularly in states where the SIR is being used to identify individuals of potentially foreign origin.
The second is form-based ambiguities: voters whose enumeration forms were returned in conditions — damaged, incomplete, contested — that did not clearly fit existing categories. The third is technical data mismatches: voters whose digital records flag inconsistencies between Aadhaar data, voter ID data, and BLO field verification without a clear resolution.
Can Deleted Voters Get Their Names Restored?
Yes — through the claims and objections process. In Uttarakhand, the draft electoral roll was published on July 14, 2026. Claims and objections may be filed between July 14 and August 13, and will be disposed of between July 14 and September 11, 2026. A voter whose name has been removed — for any reason, including 'other reasons' — can approach the Electoral Registration Officer with an Aadhaar card or other identity documentation to seek reinstatement.
The practical challenge is awareness and access. The names of deleted voters are published on the CEO's website and on district-level portals, accessible by EPIC number. But voters who do not know their names have been deleted, or who cannot access the portal, or who live in rural areas with limited internet access, are structurally disadvantaged in the objection process.
Why Are Electoral Roll Revisions Politically Significant?
Electoral rolls determine who can vote. The SIR has been politically charged since its first phase in Bihar, where the BJP claimed the exercise would remove illegal migrants while the opposition alleged it was targeting their supporters. In West Bengal, the TMC took the matter to the Supreme Court, claiming 58 lakh names had been deleted without notice.
The 'other reasons' category adds a new layer to this dispute. In phases where the categories were defined — dead, shifted, absent, duplicate — the political argument was about whether the EC was implementing those categories fairly. With 'other reasons,' the argument shifts: the category itself lacks a public definition, making it harder for voters, political parties, and courts to verify whether deletions in that category are legitimate.
What Happens Next In The SIR Process?
Phase III is currently underway in the remaining states and UTs that have not yet completed the revision cycle. The Uttarakhand draft roll published July 14 is currently in its claims and objections period. Final rolls for Phase III states are expected to be published by mid-September 2026.
The Supreme Court's continued oversight of the SIR means that any significant procedural anomaly in Phase III is likely to be raised before the bench. Civil liberties organisations including PUCL and ADR have already flagged 'other reasons' deletions for further inquiry.
Whether the EC will issue a public definition of the category before claims close, or whether affected voters will receive individualised reasons for their deletion as the court directed in Bihar, are the immediate questions that will determine whether the SIR's fifth category becomes a new front in the ongoing legal and political battle over who gets to vote in India.