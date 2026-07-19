Vikram-1 Explained: Why India's First Private Orbital Rocket Is A Historic Milestone

At 12:05 PM IST on Saturday, July 18, 2026, a 22-metre rocket built in Hyderabad by a company that did not exist eight years ago lifted off from the same island spaceport that has served India's government space agency for decades. The Vikram-1 rocket lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, carrying several customer payloads and in-orbit experiments on its maiden orbital mission, dubbed Mission Aagaman. It successfully injected its payload into a 450 km orbit about 15 minutes later, making India the third country to achieve orbital launch capability through private enterprise.