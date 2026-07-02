Shubhanshu Shukla Interview on The Second Orbit and India’s Gaganyaan Mission

A

Leaving the planet feels like the universe letting you in on a secret it has been keeping for a very long time. There is a moment during ascent where you cross a threshold—and everything you have known about the world, every assumption about up and down and weight and sky, simply stops applying. It is disorienting and magnificent in equal measure.

I don't struggle with the telling. I struggle with knowing that no telling is ever quite enough. I was warned about this by people who had been to space before me. I listened politely, and I still wasn't prepared. That gap between description and experience is, I think, permanent and unbridgeable. But sharing it is still worth doing because even an imperfect account of something extraordinary is better than silence. So, I will keep talking and I hope people keep listening.