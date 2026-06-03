Freefalling In Delhi: Review of Karan Mahajan's 'The Complex'

The Complex also appears to be in dialogue with Kiran Desai’s Booker-shortlisted novel, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny. Exile, displacement, immigration and assimilation are central to both books. The attitude and philosophy differ, though. If Desai stretched a globalising identity hopping across cultures, constantly churning, Mahajan imposes finality upon a journey between India and America. Most of The Complex unravels in the 1980s, whereas The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny skirted the turn of the century, the birth of a new millennium and its seemingly endless possibilities. Mahajan is zooming in on a time before the floodgates to the Western market had opened on Indian shores. India was still a socialist economy. Gita and her husband, Sachin, are caught on the precipice, never escaping the compound vortex until they return to Delhi. “But did one really owe a country?” Sachin wonders. Sachin haggles to assure himself of having put India far behind, but it’s another form of denial. Soon, India will draw him back.