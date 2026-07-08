Explainer: Why Streaming Platforms Are Betting Big on Indian Reality Shows

India has tended to adapt international shows rather than introduce its own ilk that has mushroomed in foreign markets. Indian showbiz has long been governed by formula. If this impulse of importing seems to be delivering the numbers, executives and decision-makers would rather keep it going than try a new, indigenously harnessed concept. The British hit, Pop Idol floated into India via American Idol as Indian Idol. The celebrity dance contest, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, rehashed its format from Dancing with the Stars, which was modelled on the globally popular British TV series, Strictly Come Dancing, distributed by BBC Worldwide. KBC itself was merely a desi version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, a British quiz show adapted in over 20 countries. Most of these shows also pivot on the attraction of a celebrity anchor. The glitz of having Salman Khan to steer Bigg Boss is indispensable to its success. For India to make the leap, it must have solid international distribution partnerships, legal protection for a brand-new concept to traverse diverse cultures.