India's Got Latent Season 2 Premiere: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh Join Samay Raina

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari headline India's Got Latent Season 2 premiere episode.
Samay Raina's show will stream simultaneously across Netflix and YouTube platforms.
The new season arrives months after controversy sparked multiple FIRs and backlash.
India's Got Latent Season 2 premiere is set to begin with a major celebrity appearance as Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh join Samay Raina for the first episode of the comedy talent show. The actors will feature as special guests on the season opener, adding extra excitement to the show's highly anticipated return.
The announcement was confirmed by Samay Raina, who shared the thumbnail of the premiere episode featuring the Alpha stars. Alongside Raina, the panel for the opening episode includes Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Balraj Singh Ghai, and Aashish Solanki.
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari promote Alpha on India's Got Latent
The duo's appearance comes as they actively promote their upcoming action thriller Alpha. Interest around the episode had already grown after photographs of the actors from the show's set surfaced online earlier this week.
The new season also marks a significant change in the show's distribution strategy. After weeks of speculation, Samay Raina confirmed that India's Got Latent Season 2 will stream simultaneously on Netflix India and YouTube, making it accessible to a much wider audience.
India's Got Latent controversy returns to the spotlight
The show's return also revives conversations around the controversy that surrounded its previous season. The backlash began after influencer Ranveer Allahbadia made remarks during an episode that many viewers considered offensive.
Multiple FIRs were subsequently filed against Allahbadia and the show's producers. The matter later reached the Supreme Court, which granted him interim protection from arrest while criticising the remarks as vulgar.
Speaking on Still Alive, Raina revealed that several controversial comments made during the recording had been removed during editing, with only one instance retained in the final cut.