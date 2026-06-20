India's Got Latent Season 2 Premiere: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh Join Samay Raina

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

India's Got Latent Season 2 begins with a star-studded premiere as Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh join Samay Raina for the opening episode. The actors' appearance comes amid growing excitement around their upcoming film Alpha.

Indias Got Latent
India's Got Latent Season 2 Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Alia Bhatt and Sharvari headline India's Got Latent Season 2 premiere episode.

  • Samay Raina's show will stream simultaneously across Netflix and YouTube platforms.

  • The new season arrives months after controversy sparked multiple FIRs and backlash.

India's Got Latent Season 2 premiere is set to begin with a major celebrity appearance as Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh join Samay Raina for the first episode of the comedy talent show. The actors will feature as special guests on the season opener, adding extra excitement to the show's highly anticipated return.

The announcement was confirmed by Samay Raina, who shared the thumbnail of the premiere episode featuring the Alpha stars. Alongside Raina, the panel for the opening episode includes Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Balraj Singh Ghai, and Aashish Solanki.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari promote Alpha on India's Got Latent

The duo's appearance comes as they actively promote their upcoming action thriller Alpha. Interest around the episode had already grown after photographs of the actors from the show's set surfaced online earlier this week.

The new season also marks a significant change in the show's distribution strategy. After weeks of speculation, Samay Raina confirmed that India's Got Latent Season 2 will stream simultaneously on Netflix India and YouTube, making it accessible to a much wider audience.

Samay Raina announces India's Got Latent Season 2 - Netflix
Samay Raina Returns With India's Got Latent Season 2; Comedy-Talent Show To Stream On Netflix And YouTube

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

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Samay Raina announces India's Got Latent Season 2 - Netflix
India's Got Latent Season 2 Might Get A OTT Release - YouTube
Alpha Trailer - YouTube
Alpha teaser release date out - Instagram

India's Got Latent controversy returns to the spotlight

The show's return also revives conversations around the controversy that surrounded its previous season. The backlash began after influencer Ranveer Allahbadia made remarks during an episode that many viewers considered offensive.

Multiple FIRs were subsequently filed against Allahbadia and the show's producers. The matter later reached the Supreme Court, which granted him interim protection from arrest while criticising the remarks as vulgar.

Speaking on Still Alive, Raina revealed that several controversial comments made during the recording had been removed during editing, with only one instance retained in the final cut.

Samay Raina starts shooting for India's Got Latent Season 2 - Instagram/Samay Raina
Samay Raina Shares BTS Pic From India’s Got Latent Season 2 Shoot

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

India's Got Latent Season 2 premieres on Netflix and YouTube on June 20 at 7 pm.

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