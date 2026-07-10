The Pharaohs Return: Egypt Welcomes Home FIFA World Cup 2026 Heroes
The Egypt national football team received a hero's homecoming at El Alamein International Airport in Matrouh Governorate on Friday, July 10, after their historic run at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Thousands of passionate fans gathered, waving flags to celebrate an unprecedented campaign. The Pharaohs captivated the football world by advancing to the knockout stage for the first time in their history. Under head coach Hossam Hassan, Egypt broke decades of waiting to secure their first-ever tournament wins against New Zealand and Australia. Their incredible journey ended with a dramatic Round of 16 defeat to defending champions Argentina. Despite the heartbreak, goals from Mostafa Ziko and the leadership of captain Mohamed Salah cemented the team's legacy. On the back of it, the Egyptian Football Association has already extended Hassan's contract until 2030, and their focus will not shift to continental dominance. See the best photos from the Pharaohs' homecoming here.
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