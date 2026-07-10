The Pharaohs Return: Egypt Welcomes Home FIFA World Cup 2026 Heroes

Mohamed Salah, right, smiles as he is greeted by fans upon the Egyptian national soccer team arrival at El-Alamein airport, 160 km (99 miles) west of Alexandria, Egypt. | Photo: AP

1/7 Fans crowd to greet the Egyptian national soccer team during their arrival at El-Alamein airport, 160 km (99 miles) west of Alexandria, Egypt. | Photo: AP





2/7 Fans crowd to greet the Egyptian national soccer team during their arrival at El-Alamein airport, 160 km (99 miles) west of Alexandria, Egypt. | Photo: AP





3/7 Fans crowd to greet the Egyptian national soccer team during their arrival at El-Alamein airport, 160 km (99 miles) west of Alexandria, Egypt. | Photo: AP





4/7 Fans crowd to greet the Egyptian national soccer team during their arrival at El-Alamein airport, 160 km (99 miles) west of Alexandria, Egypt. | Photo: AP





5/7 Egypt's Head coach Hossam Hassan greets fans upon the Egyptian national soccer team arrival at El-Alamein airport,160 km (99 miles) west of Alexandria, Egypt. | Photo: AP





6/7 Mohamed Salah, center, smiles as he is greeted by fans upon the Egyptian national soccer team arrival at El-Alamein airport, 160 km (99 miles) west of Alexandria, Egypt. | Photo: AP





7/7 Mohamed Salah, smiles as he is greeted by fans upon the Egyptian national soccer team arrival at El-Alamein airport, 160 km (99 miles) west of Alexandria, Egypt. | Photo: AP





