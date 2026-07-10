Wimbledon 2026: Who Won And Eliminated Yesterday In Ladies' Singles Semi-Final Matches?

Karolina Muchova defeated Coco Gauff in a thrilling 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10-9) semi-final
Linda Nosková beat Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-4 to reach her maiden Grand Slam final
Wimbledon 2026 will feature its first-ever all-Czech women's singles final
The women's singles final at Wimbledon 2026 is officially set after two gripping semi-final clashes at the All England Club on Thursday. Fans witnessed one dramatic three-set battle and one composed straight-sets victory as Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova booked their places in Saturday's championship match.
The results also guaranteed a historic occasion, with Wimbledon set to crown a Czech women's singles champion for the first time since Petra Kvitova's triumph in 2014 and the tournament's first-ever all-Czech women's final.
Who Won And Was Eliminated In Wimbledon 2026 Women's Singles Semi-Finals?
Karolina Muchova def. Coco Gauff 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (12-10)
The day's biggest thriller came on Centre Court, where Karolina Muchova edged top seed Coco Gauff in a breathtaking contest lasting nearly three hours. Muchova dominated the opening set 6-2 before Gauff responded emphatically, taking the second 6-1 to force a decider.
The third set swung repeatedly, with both players creating chances under intense pressure. Ultimately, Muchova held her nerve in a dramatic match tie-break, saving herself from elimination before sealing a memorable 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (12-10) victory.
The win sends the 29-year-old into her maiden Wimbledon final and keeps alive her hopes of capturing a first Grand Slam singles title. Gauff, meanwhile, exits the tournament after another impressive run but falls just one step short of the championship match.
Linda Noskova def. Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-4
Later in the day, 21-year-old Linda Noskova continued her breakthrough campaign with a composed straight-sets win over Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk. The Czech star served confidently, struck cleanly from the baseline and capitalised on Kostyuk's unforced errors to claim a 6-4, 6-4 victory.
Noskova never allowed the match to drift, breaking serve at crucial moments in each set before calmly serving out the contest. The victory sends her into the first Grand Slam final of her career, while Kostyuk's impressive Wimbledon run comes to an end in the semi-finals.
With both Czech players advancing, Wimbledon will now witness its first-ever all-Czech women's singles final. Muchova's experience and variety will be tested against Noskova's fearless power as both players chase their maiden Grand Slam singles title. Regardless of Saturday's outcome, Czech tennis is guaranteed another historic Wimbledon champion.