Wimbledon 2026: Who Won And Eliminated Yesterday In Ladies' Singles Semi-Final Matches?

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Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova advanced to the Wimbledon 2026 women's singles final after defeating Coco Gauff and Marta Kostyuk. Check the full semi-final results, scores, and eliminated players

Wimbledon 2026: Who Won And Eliminated Yesterday In Ladies Singles Semi-Final Matches?
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic celebrates her victory against Coco Gauff of the United States in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Summary of this article

  • Karolina Muchova defeated Coco Gauff in a thrilling 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10-9) semi-final

  • Linda Nosková beat Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-4 to reach her maiden Grand Slam final

  • Wimbledon 2026 will feature its first-ever all-Czech women's singles final

The women's singles final at Wimbledon 2026 is officially set after two gripping semi-final clashes at the All England Club on Thursday. Fans witnessed one dramatic three-set battle and one composed straight-sets victory as Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova booked their places in Saturday's championship match.

The results also guaranteed a historic occasion, with Wimbledon set to crown a Czech women's singles champion for the first time since Petra Kvitova's triumph in 2014 and the tournament's first-ever all-Czech women's final.

Who Won And Was Eliminated In Wimbledon 2026 Women's Singles Semi-Finals?

Karolina Muchova def. Coco Gauff 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (12-10)

The day's biggest thriller came on Centre Court, where Karolina Muchova edged top seed Coco Gauff in a breathtaking contest lasting nearly three hours. Muchova dominated the opening set 6-2 before Gauff responded emphatically, taking the second 6-1 to force a decider.

The third set swung repeatedly, with both players creating chances under intense pressure. Ultimately, Muchova held her nerve in a dramatic match tie-break, saving herself from elimination before sealing a memorable 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (12-10) victory.

The win sends the 29-year-old into her maiden Wimbledon final and keeps alive her hopes of capturing a first Grand Slam singles title. Gauff, meanwhile, exits the tournament after another impressive run but falls just one step short of the championship match.

Related Content
Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic celebrates winning against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 9, 2026. - (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic celebrates her victory against Coco Gauff of the United States in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 9, 2026. - (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine returns the ball to Jasmine Paolini of Italy, in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. - Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
Coco Gauff of the United States reacts during the women's singles quarter-final match against Jessica Pegula of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. - AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska

Linda Noskova def. Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-4

Later in the day, 21-year-old Linda Noskova continued her breakthrough campaign with a composed straight-sets win over Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk. The Czech star served confidently, struck cleanly from the baseline and capitalised on Kostyuk's unforced errors to claim a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Noskova never allowed the match to drift, breaking serve at crucial moments in each set before calmly serving out the contest. The victory sends her into the first Grand Slam final of her career, while Kostyuk's impressive Wimbledon run comes to an end in the semi-finals.

With both Czech players advancing, Wimbledon will now witness its first-ever all-Czech women's singles final. Muchova's experience and variety will be tested against Noskova's fearless power as both players chase their maiden Grand Slam singles title. Regardless of Saturday's outcome, Czech tennis is guaranteed another historic Wimbledon champion.

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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