Coco Gauff Vs Karolina Muchova Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2026 Semi-Final: Preview, H2H And Where To Watch

Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova meet in the Wimbledon 2026 semi-final, chasing a maiden final berth
Gauff has shown remarkable resilience, while Muchova has impressed with her grass-court form
The match starts at 6:00 PM IST on July 9 and will be live on Star Sports and JioHotstar
Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova will battle for a place in their maiden Wimbledon final when they face off in the 2026 ladies' singles semi-finals at the All England Club on Thursday.
Both seeds have enjoyed impressive grass-court campaigns, but they have taken contrasting routes to the last four. Gauff has repeatedly fought back from difficult positions, while Muchova has produced one of the most consistent performances of the tournament.
Gauff, a two-time Grand Slam champion, has arguably played the best grass-court tennis of her career over the past fortnight. The American recovered from a set down in successive victories over Jessica Pegula and Belinda Bencic, underlining her growing confidence on a surface she once described as her least favourite.
Although double faults have occasionally troubled her serve, she has continued to win a high percentage of first-serve points and has been outstanding on return, regularly converting break-point opportunities to turn matches around.
Muchova has been equally impressive. The Czech arrived at Wimbledon after suffering four consecutive first-round defeats across previous tournaments, making her run to the semi-finals even more remarkable.
Fresh from lifting the Bad Homburg title before the Championships, she has carried that momentum into SW19, dropping just one set while defeating former Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcíkova and Naomi Osaka.
Her all-court game, highlighted by deft net play and reliable groundstrokes, has always suited grass, and this campaign has finally reflected that potential.
With both players chasing their first Wimbledon title, the semi-final promises to be a compelling contest.
Coco Gauff Vs Karolina Muchova: Head-To-Head
The head-to-head record also adds intrigue to the contest. Gauff won the first six meetings between the pair before Muchova broke that streak with victory in Stuttgart earlier this season.
Total Matches - 7
Coco Gauff Won - 6
Karolina Muchova Won - 1
Thursday's encounter will be their first on grass, introducing another layer of uncertainty to a rivalry that has become far more competitive. Muchova will also be aiming to reach only the second Grand Slam final of her career after finishing runner-up at Roland Garros in 2023, while Gauff is looking to add a maiden Wimbledon final to her growing list of achievements.
Coco Gauff Vs Karolina Muchova, Wimbledon 2026 Semi-Final: Live Streaming
When to watch Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova, Wimbledon 2026 ladies' singles semi-final?
The Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova, Wimbledon 2026 ladies' singles semi-final will be played on Thursday, July 9, 2026, with the match scheduled to start at 6:00 PM IST.
Where to watch Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova, Wimbledon 2026 ladies' singles semi-final?
Star Sports Network will broadcast the live coverage of Wimbledon 2026 in India. Fans can also stream the tournament live on JioHotstar, with commentary available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.