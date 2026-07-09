Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming, 2nd ODI: BAN Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh will take on Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI on July 09, Thursday at 1:00 P.M. (IST). at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe.
Bangladesh won the toss and have decided to bowl first.
Fans can watch the match on FanCode app and website.
Bangladesh will face Zimbabwe on Thursday, July 9, 2026, in the second ODI at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, looking to bounce back after suffering a shocking defeat in the series opener.
Chasing a modest target of 142, Bangladesh endured a dramatic batting collapse and were bowled out for just 116, despite Zimbabwe themselves managing only 141 all out.
The defeat handed the hosts a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and left the visitors with no room for error heading into the second encounter.
Zimbabwe will be full of confidence after producing a disciplined bowling performance in the first ODI. Having defended a below-par total, the hosts showed tremendous character with the ball, exposing Bangladesh's batting frailties through relentless accuracy and timely breakthroughs.
Another victory would see Zimbabwe clinch the series, making the second ODI their biggest opportunity to secure a memorable triumph at home.
For Bangladesh, the focus will be on restoring stability to their batting lineup after one of their poorest ODI performances in recent memory. The visitors are expected to make tactical adjustments, while senior batters will need to shoulder greater responsibility if they are to level the series.
With the series on the line, fans can expect a fiercely contested clash as Bangladesh fight to stay alive and Zimbabwe look to complete the job in Harare.
Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Toss Update And Playing XI's
Bangladesh won the toss and have decided to bowl first.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava(c), Blessing Muzarabani
Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming
In India, no television channels will live telecast the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh ODI series. But fans can still catch the action on FanCode app and website on a valid subscription or match pass.