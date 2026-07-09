The Argentina Shadow Over France Vs Morocco Quarter-Final - All About The Latest FIFA World Cup Controversy

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FIFA's decision to appoint an all-Argentine refereeing team for France vs Morocco has sparked debate ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal. Here's how France and Morocco reacted

France Vs Morocco, Quarter-Final: Didier Deschamps
France head coach Didier Deschamps talks to the media at a press conference ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and Morocco in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Wednesday, July 8, 2026 (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Summary of this article

  • FIFA appoints an all-Argentine officiating team for the France vs Morocco World Cup quarterfinal

  • Didier Deschamps backs the referees, insisting France's focus remains solely on Morocco

  • Morocco dismisses the controversy ahead of the 2022 World Cup semifinal rematch

FIFA has found itself at the centre of another refereeing controversy after appointing an entirely Argentine on-field officiating team for Thursday's FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal between France and Morocco in Boston.

The decision arrives just days after Argentina's controversial 3-2 Round of 16 victory over Egypt ignited widespread debate over officiating, with several contentious VAR decisions drawing criticism from the Egyptian camp and triggering conspiracy theories online. While no evidence has emerged to suggest any manipulation, the latest appointment has intensified scrutiny over FIFA's referee selections.

44-year-old Facundo Tello will take charge of the quarterfinal, assisted by fellow Argentines Juan Pablo Belatti and Gabriel Chade. Dario Herrera has been appointed fourth official, while Cristian Navarro will serve as reserve assistant referee.

It marks the first match at the 2026 World Cup to feature an on-field officiating crew entirely from one country. Although FIFA has maintained that officials are selected on merit and has frequently assigned referees and assistant referees from the same nation during the tournament, the optics of an all-Argentine team overseeing a match involving France, one of Argentina's biggest rivals on the international stage, have inevitably fueled discussion among supporters and pundits alike.

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Morocco players react after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Canada in Houston, July 4, 2026. - AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Fans of Morocco wait for the beginning of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco in Houston - David J. Phillip/AP Photo
Netherlands' Brian Brobbey (19) celebrates their second goal with Virgil van Dijk (4) and teammates during the World Cup Group F soccer match between Tunisia and the Netherlands in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 25, 2026. - (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Teammates congratulate Morocco's Ismael Saibari (11) after scoring his team's first goal during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Scotland and Morocco in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Friday, June 19, 2026. - AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

Also Check: France Vs Morocco Preview

Deschamps Downplays Referee Concerns

Despite the growing debate, France head coach Didier Deschamps refused to question FIFA's decision ahead of the quarterfinal.

"We have to deal with it. I trust the referees. Our opponent is Morocco, not the referee," Deschamps said at a press conference ahead of the quarter-final.

Backup goalkeeper Robin Risser also dismissed suggestions that the appointment could influence the contest.

"There's been a certain bitterness [between France and Argentina] for a few years now since the last final, but that's part of the game. If these referees are there, it's because they're at the level of the competition."

Deschamps even offered a pointed response when asked about the criticism surrounding French referee Francois Letexier's performance in Argentina's victory over Egypt.

Morocco Stay Focused On Football

Morocco have also chosen not to be distracted by the controversy. Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi expressed confidence in the experience of the appointed officials, pointing out that the Atlas Lions had previously played under a Dutch referee against the Netherlands without issue.

"Regarding the referees for tomorrow's game, we're talking about a very experienced referee. That's what we want. We want experienced referees for these type of matches, so we're very calm."

Thursday's clash also revives memories of the 2022 World Cup semifinal, where France ended Morocco's historic run with a 2-0 victory. Four years later, the Atlas Lions have an opportunity to rewrite that story, while France aim to take another step towards a second consecutive World Cup final amid a backdrop of intense scrutiny over FIFA's refereeing decisions.

France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Facts

  • Location: Foxborough, USA

  • Stadium: Boston Stadium

  • Date: Thursday, 9 July 2026

  • Kick-Off: 4:00pm (EST) | 10/07/2026, Friday - 1:30 am (IST)

  • Match Referee: Facundo Tello

  • Assistant Referee 1: Juan Pablo Belatti

  • Assistant Referee 2: Gabriel Chade

  • Fourth Official: Dario Herrera

  • Reserve Assistant Referee: Cristian Navarro

Q

What is the France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

A

France and Morocco will face off in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal, with the winner advancing to the semifinals.

Q

Where will the France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

A

The quarterfinal will be played at Boston Stadium in Boston, United States.

Q

When will the France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

A

The match will kick off at 4:00 PM EDT (1:30 AM IST, July 10).

Q

Who will feature in the France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

A

The quarterfinal will feature France and Morocco, led by Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi respectively, both aiming to book a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals.

Q

How to watch the France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 match live?

A

The match will be telecast live on the Unite8 Sports network in India, while live streaming will be available on the ZEE5 app and the official ZEE5 website.

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