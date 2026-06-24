Morocco Vs Haiti LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

This is first time that these two nations are competing against each other.
Predictive models predict a comfortable 3-0 or 2-1 victory for Morocco over Haiti.
The match will be played on June 25, 3:30 am (IST) at the Atlanta Stadium, USA.
Morocco enter their Group C Matchday 3 clash against Haiti knowing that a victory could all but secure their passage into the Round of 32.
The Atlas Lions have quietly built one of the most disciplined campaigns in the group so far and currently sit second in the standings with four points, just behind leaders Brazil.
Morocco opened their World Cup campaign with an impressive 1-1 draw against Brazil, frustrating one of the tournament favourites before following it up with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Scotland.
Midfielder Ismael Saibari has emerged as the team's key figure, scoring Morocco's only two goals of the tournament and proving decisive in both matches.
Haiti, meanwhile, find themselves in a difficult position. The Caribbean nation are still searching for their first goal of the competition after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Scotland and another loss against Brazil. With zero points and a negative goal difference, Haiti's hopes of reaching the knockout stages are hanging by a thread.
Even a draw may not be enough to keep Haiti in realistic contention for the Round of 32, making this a must-win encounter. Morocco, on the other hand, have qualification firmly within their grasp and will look to continue their solid defensive displays while relying on Saibari's form to get the job done.
While Haiti will be desperate to register their first World Cup goal and pull off a major upset, Morocco head into the contest as clear favourites and know that three points could book their place in the knockout rounds before the group stage concludes.
Morocco Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Morocco and Haiti have no recorded senior international meetings in their histories, making their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C fixture genuinely unprecedented territory.
Morocco Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
AI models and predictive analytics heavily favor a dominant Morocco victory against Haiti in this FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C matchup. The consensus points to a 3-0 or 2-1 win for Morocco, with experts anticipating the Atlas Lions to heavily control possession as they chase a strong goal differential to top the group.
Morocco Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Morocco Predicted XIs:
Bono (GK); Hakimi, Diop, Riad; Mazroaui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Díaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari.
Haiti Predicted XIs:
A. Placide (GK), C. Arcus, R. Ade, H. Delcroix, M. Experience, L. Deedson, D. Jean Jacques, J-R. Bellegarde, Ruben Providence, Wilson Isador, Duckens Nazon.
Morocco Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Atlanta, USA
Stadium: Atlanta Stadium
Date: Thursday, 25 June
Kick-off Time: 25/06/2026 – 3:30 AM (IST)
Morocco Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Morocco Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
Morocco:
Goalkeepers
Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Reda Tagnaouti.
Defenders
Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Anass Salah-Eddine, Youssef Belammari, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Nayef Aguerd, Chadi Riad, Redouane Halhal, Issa Diop.
Midfielders
Samir El Mourabet, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Ismael Saibari.
Forwards
Abde Ezzalzouli, Chemsdine Talbi, Soufiane Rahimi, Ayoub El Kaabi, Brahim Diaz, Gessime Yassine, Ayoube Amaimouni.
Haiti:
Goalkeepers
Johny Placide, Josue Duverger, Alexandre Pierre.
Defenders
Ricardo Ade, Carlens Arcus, Hannes Delcroix, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Martin Expérience, Duke Lacroix, Wilguens Paugain, Keeto Thermoncy.
Midfielders
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Leverton Pierre, Danley Jean Jacques, Woodensky Pierre, Carl Fred Sainte, Dominique Simon.
Forwards
Duckens Nazon, Frantzdy Pierrot, Wilson Isidor, Lenny Joseph, Louicius Deedson, Derrick Etienne Jr, Ruben Providence, Josue Casimir, Yassin Fortune.