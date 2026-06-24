Morocco Vs Haiti LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026's fixture between Morocco and Haiti

Scotland Vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Saibari Celeb Team AP Photo
Teammates congratulate Morocco's Ismael Saibari (11) after scoring his team's first goal during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Scotland and Morocco in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Mark Stockwell
Summary of this article

  • This is first time that these two nations are competing against each other.

  • Predictive models predict a comfortable 3-0 or 2-1 victory for Morocco over Haiti.

  • The match will be played on June 25, 3:30 am (IST) at the Atlanta Stadium, USA.

Morocco enter their Group C Matchday 3 clash against Haiti knowing that a victory could all but secure their passage into the Round of 32.

The Atlas Lions have quietly built one of the most disciplined campaigns in the group so far and currently sit second in the standings with four points, just behind leaders Brazil.

Morocco opened their World Cup campaign with an impressive 1-1 draw against Brazil, frustrating one of the tournament favourites before following it up with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Scotland.

Midfielder Ismael Saibari has emerged as the team's key figure, scoring Morocco's only two goals of the tournament and proving decisive in both matches.

Haiti, meanwhile, find themselves in a difficult position. The Caribbean nation are still searching for their first goal of the competition after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Scotland and another loss against Brazil. With zero points and a negative goal difference, Haiti's hopes of reaching the knockout stages are hanging by a thread.

Even a draw may not be enough to keep Haiti in realistic contention for the Round of 32, making this a must-win encounter. Morocco, on the other hand, have qualification firmly within their grasp and will look to continue their solid defensive displays while relying on Saibari's form to get the job done.

Related Content
Morocco's Achraf Hakimi clears the ball during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Scotland and Morocco in Foxborough. - AP Photo
Morocco's Ismael Saibari, second from right, scores his side's opening goal during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Scotland and Morocco in Foxborough. - AP Photo
Brazil's Vinicius Junior (7) celebrates a goal in the first half during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Morocco in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Saturday, June 13, 2026. - AP Photo/Adam Hunger
Brazil's Bruno Guimarães (8) advances the ball during an international friendly soccer match against Egypt in Cleveland, Saturday, June 6, 2026 - (AP Photo/David Richard)

While Haiti will be desperate to register their first World Cup goal and pull off a major upset, Morocco head into the contest as clear favourites and know that three points could book their place in the knockout rounds before the group stage concludes.

Morocco Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record

Morocco and Haiti have no recorded senior international meetings in their histories, making their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C fixture genuinely unprecedented territory.

Morocco Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

AI models and predictive analytics heavily favor a dominant Morocco victory against Haiti in this FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C matchup. The consensus points to a 3-0 or 2-1 win for Morocco, with experts anticipating the Atlas Lions to heavily control possession as they chase a strong goal differential to top the group.

Morocco Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs

Morocco Predicted XIs:

Bono (GK); Hakimi, Diop, Riad; Mazroaui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Díaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari.

Haiti Predicted XIs:

A. Placide (GK), C. Arcus, R. Ade, H. Delcroix, M. Experience, L. Deedson, D. Jean Jacques, J-R. Bellegarde, Ruben Providence, Wilson Isador, Duckens Nazon.

Morocco Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Location: Atlanta, USA

  • Stadium: Atlanta Stadium

  • Date: Thursday, 25 June

  • Kick-off Time: 25/06/2026 – 3:30 AM (IST)

Morocco Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Morocco Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads

Morocco:

Goalkeepers

Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Reda Tagnaouti.

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Anass Salah-Eddine, Youssef Belammari, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Nayef Aguerd, Chadi Riad, Redouane Halhal, Issa Diop.

Midfielders

Samir El Mourabet, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Ismael Saibari.

Forwards

Abde Ezzalzouli, Chemsdine Talbi, Soufiane Rahimi, Ayoub El Kaabi, Brahim Diaz, Gessime Yassine, Ayoube Amaimouni.

Haiti:

Goalkeepers

Johny Placide, Josue Duverger, Alexandre Pierre.

Defenders

Ricardo Ade, Carlens Arcus, Hannes Delcroix, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Martin Expérience, Duke Lacroix, Wilguens Paugain, Keeto Thermoncy.

Midfielders

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Leverton Pierre, Danley Jean Jacques, Woodensky Pierre, Carl Fred Sainte, Dominique Simon.

Forwards

Duckens Nazon, Frantzdy Pierrot, Wilson Isidor, Lenny Joseph, Louicius Deedson, Derrick Etienne Jr, Ruben Providence, Josue Casimir, Yassin Fortune.

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