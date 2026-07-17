InDepth | Uttar Pradesh Politics: Why BJP Is Focusing on Grassroots Revival

Nabin was in Lucknow on July 4 and 5 to review the party’s organisational preparedness and to lay the groundwork for the electoral battle. The meetings in Lucknow followed the coordination exercise in Ghaziabad, signalling that the party has formally shifted into election mode. One of the state leaders present at the meeting says it was decided that the Ram temple issue would not be ignored. “Whoever is the culprit will be punished. We are a party with a difference. We have to show that we accept responsibility and will take action.” According to sources, it was suggested in these meetings that Adityanath would be projected as the face of the BJP’s campaign. Nabin’s remarks strongly indicated that Adityanath will lead the campaign into 2027. The approach marks a shift from 2022, when the BJP did not explicitly project a chief ministerial face before the election.