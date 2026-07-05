'One Nation, One Election' Bill Unlikely This Session, But 2029 Rollout Still Possible: JPC Chief P.P. Chaudhary

Summary of this article

Chaudhary says One Nation One Election (ONOE) can still be implemented for the 2029 General Elections even if the Bill is passed by July 2028.

The JPC is yet to hold discussions with Delhi, Goa and Uttar Pradesh and will submit its report only after building a wider consensus.

Chaudhary argues ONOE will reduce election-related expenditure, improve governance, ease the burden on teachers and administrators, and boost voter participation, particularly among migrant workers.