Tour de France 2026: Jonas Vingegaard Wins Stage 1, Claims First Yellow Jersey In Barcelona

Jonas Vingegaard and Visma-Lease a Bike made the perfect start to the 2026 Tour de France, winning Stage 1, a 19.6km team time trial in Barcelona, in 21:47 to hand the Dane the first yellow jersey. Racing under a new format where each rider received their own finishing time, Vingegaard surged clear on the final climb after a superb team effort to finish 12 seconds ahead of defending champion Tadej Pogacar, while Netcompany INEOS placed second, eight seconds behind the winners. Pogacar settled for third overall but climbed fastest on the final ascent to earn the first polka dot jersey, with Egan Bernal taking green and Juan Ayuso claiming the white jersey after an action-packed Grand Depart. 

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Tour de France Jonas Vingegaard
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard celebrates on the podium after wining the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, a team time-trial over 19.6 kilometers (11.8 miles) with start and finish in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium with the best climber's dotted jersey after the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, a team time-trial over 19.6 kilometers (11.8 miles) with start and finish in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France Team Vismas Matteo Jorgenson
Team Visma's Matteo Jorgenson of the U.S., center, celebrates with his teammates on the podium after winning the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, a team time-trial over 19.6 kilometers (11.8 miles) with start and finish in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Egan Bernal Tour de France
Colombia's Egan Bernal of the Netcompany Ineos Cycling Team celebrates on the podium with the best sprinter's green jersey after the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, a team time-trial over 19.6 kilometers (11.8 miles) with start and finish in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France 2026 Jonas Vingegaard
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, speaks with supporters after the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, a team time-trial over 19.6 kilometers (11.8 miles) with start and finish in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France cycling race Jonas Vingegaard
Jonas Vingegaard waves to the crowds as team Visma-Leaseabike is presented ahead of the Tour de France Cycling race, in front of the Basilica of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Denmarks Jonas Vingegaard of Team Visma Tour de France
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard of Team Visma strains during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, a team time-trial over 19.6 kilometers (11.8 miles) with start and finish in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tadej Pogacar Tour de France cycling race
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates XRG crosses the finish line of the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, a team time-trial over 19.6 kilometers (11.8 miles) with start and finish in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Team Visma Tour de France
Team Visma in action during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, a team time-trial over 19.6 kilometers (11.8 miles) with start and finish in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France Juan Ayuso
Spain's Juan Ayuso of Lidl - Trek crosses the finish line of the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, a team time-trial over 19.6 kilometers (11.8 miles) with start and finish in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France cycling race
Spectators wait for the riders to pass during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, a team time-trial over 19.6 kilometers (11.8 miles) with start and finish in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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