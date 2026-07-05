Tour de France 2026: Jonas Vingegaard Wins Stage 1, Claims First Yellow Jersey In Barcelona
Jonas Vingegaard and Visma-Lease a Bike made the perfect start to the 2026 Tour de France, winning Stage 1, a 19.6km team time trial in Barcelona, in 21:47 to hand the Dane the first yellow jersey. Racing under a new format where each rider received their own finishing time, Vingegaard surged clear on the final climb after a superb team effort to finish 12 seconds ahead of defending champion Tadej Pogacar, while Netcompany INEOS placed second, eight seconds behind the winners. Pogacar settled for third overall but climbed fastest on the final ascent to earn the first polka dot jersey, with Egan Bernal taking green and Juan Ayuso claiming the white jersey after an action-packed Grand Depart.
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