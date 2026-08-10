A Brutal Ending: Bencic Crushes Eala 6-4, 6-0 To End Canadian Open Fairytale

Belinda Bencic defeated Alexandra Eala 6-4, 6-0 to reach the Canadian Open quarterfinals
Eala struggled in the second set as Bencic completed a bagel and ended her seven-match winning streak
Bencic dominated the key numbers, winning 61.3% of the total points in the 73-minute contest
Alexandra Eala’s impressive run at the 2026 Canadian Open came to an end in the Round of 16 as the Filipina star suffered a 6-4, 6-0 defeat to Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic in Toronto on Monday.
The 25th-seeded Eala, who had entered the tournament on a seven-match winning streak, could not maintain the momentum against the 12th-seeded Bencic, who produced a dominant performance to reach the quarterfinals. The match lasted just 1 hour and 13 minutes.
Bencic takes control in opening set
The first set was considerably more competitive than the final score suggested. Eala managed to break Bencic twice from four opportunities, but the Swiss star was more efficient overall and converted three of her six break-point chances. Bencic eventually secured the opening set 6-4.
The service numbers highlighted the difference between the two players. Belinda Bencic landed 64.4% of her first serves and won 72.4% of those points, while Eala won only 46.4% of her first-serve points. Bencic also dominated on second-serve points, winning 50% compared to Eala’s 35%.
Bencic delivers a second-set bagel
The second set was a completely different contest. Bencic raced through it without dropping a game, winning 6-0 to seal a straight-sets victory. She won 76.5% of her service points in the set and 75% of the return points, leaving Eala with few opportunities to fight her way back into the contest.
Bencic won 61.3% of the match’s total points, taking 57 of the 93 points played. Eala, meanwhile, managed 36. The Swiss player also won 58.3% of her return points across the match, compared to Eala’s 35.6%.
Eala’s impressive Canadian Open run ends
Despite the defeat, Eala can look back on an encouraging campaign in Toronto. The 20-year-old arrived in the Round of 16 after beating Caty McNally 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the third round. That victory extended her winning streak to seven matches after her breakthrough title run immediately preceding the Canadian Open.
For Bencic, the victory marked the end of Eala’s winning streak and secured her place in the quarterfinals. The former Olympic champion and 2015 Canadian Open winner now moves into the last eight, while Eala’s run comes to an end after four rounds of competition.