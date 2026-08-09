Rishabh Pant Asks Uttarakhand CM For Land Help: ‘I Wanna Move Back To My Native Place’

Rishabh Pant seeks CM Dhami’s help to buy land in Uttarakhand and shift his base from Delhi
Pant says he has been searching for suitable land for three years
CM Dhami calls Pant Uttarakhand’s pride and directs officials to assist him as per rules
For Rishabh Pant, the road back home to Uttarakhand appears to have turned into a longer innings than expected.
The India wicketkeeper-batter has made a public appeal to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, seeking help in acquiring land in the state so he can shift his base from Delhi and build his first home in his native Uttarakhand.
Pant made the unusual request on X on Saturday, saying he has been trying to find suitable land for around three years. His message was not exactly a polished press release but it was personal, direct and unmistakably Pant.
Pant's Three-Year Search For A Home
Rishabh Pant explained that he wanted to return to Uttarakhand, reconnect with his roots and eventually contribute to the state. The cricketer also referred to land that he said he had been promised earlier while promoting Uttarakhand.
But Pant was clear about one thing as he wasn't simply asking the government to hand him a plot.
In a follow-up post, he said he would rather purchase the land directly from the government at government rates and build his own house.
“A gift would be lovely for representation out states at the highest level internationally stages but if you allow me I wanna buy it from Government and on there rates,” Pant wrote.
The appeal was essentially simple: I want to come home, I have the money, just tell me where the paperwork starts.
And, as anyone who has ever tried navigating property paperwork in India might understand, knowing where to start can sometimes be half the battle.
Dhami Says Officials Will Step In
The appeal quickly reached Dhami, who responded by calling Pant the pride of Uttarakhand and praising his desire to return to his roots.
The Chief Minister said Pant's performances had brought recognition to Uttarakhand nationally and internationally. He also said officials had been instructed to contact the cricketer and provide all possible assistance, subject to the rules.
That last bit is important. Pant may be one of India's biggest cricket stars, but even a Test century, a World Cup campaign and a sizeable bank balance apparently cannot completely defeat the paperwork.
Reports said Dhami has directed the concerned officials to help Pant navigate the process in accordance with existing rules.
From Delhi To The Pahadis
Pant's desire to establish himself in Uttarakhand is also tied to his connection with the state. Born in Haridwar, Pant grew up with strong links to the region before moving to Delhi as a youngster to pursue cricket.
Now, after years of building his cricketing career away from home, he wants his first proper house to be in Uttarakhand.
For the moment, though, Pant's next big acquisition may not be a cricket bat or a car. It could simply be a piece of land, provided the paperwork finally stops playing defence.