Day In Pics: August 08, 2026

Boats lie along the banks of Yamuna river as a thick layer of toxic foam floats on the water during monsoon, at Kalindi Kunj, in Okhla, New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Security personnel inspect the area as preparations are underway for the Independance Day celebrations, at Red Fort, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Commuters move on a waterlogged road following rain, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
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Security personnel conduct a raid to crack down on alleged terror-related activities , in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo: PTI
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A protester receives medical attention during an indefinite hunger strike as part of a protest against the Jharkhand government over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. | Photo: PTI
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Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav along with CJI Justice Surya Kant during a foundation stone laying ceremony, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
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People gather after a private bus overturned and plunged onto a lower road, in Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh. At least seven passengers were killed and 11 others were injured. | Photo: PTI