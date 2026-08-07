Alex Eala, Venus Williams Knocked Out Of Canadian Open Doubles

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Alexandra Eala and Venus Williams were knocked out in the first round of the women's doubles at the WTA Canadian Open 2026 in Toronto. The high-profile wildcard duo suffered a straight-sets defeat, falling 6-4, 6-3 to the unseeded pairing of Japan's Miyu Kato and Russia's Liudmila Samsonova. Playing on Sobeys Stadium centre court, Kato and Samsonova took an early lead before the Filipino-American pair fought back to level the opening set at 4-4. However, Kato and Samsonova broke Williams' serve to claim the first set in 38 minutes. In the second set, the Japanese-Russian team built a commanding 4-0 lead. Eala and Williams launched a brief fightback to close the gap to 4-2, but their opponents eventually closed out the match in 76 minutes. Eala and Williams struggled with consistency, committing multiple double faults and dropping six of 11 break points. While Williams exits the tournament completely, the 21-year-old Eala remains active in the singles draw.

National Bank Open tennis tournament
Miyu Kato, right, of Japan, and Liudmila Samsonova, left, embrace after defeating Alexandra Eala, of the Philippines, and Venus Williams, of the United States, in a doubles match during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
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National Bank Open Tennis Tournament
Philippines' Alexandra Eala, right, hugs United States' Venus Williams, left, after their doubles loss to Japan's Miyu Kato and Liudmila Samsonova during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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National Bank Open Tennis Tournament
Philippines' Alexandra Eala, right, confers with partner United States' Venus Williams, left, during their doubles match against Japan's Miyu Kato and Liudmila Samsonova at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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National Bank Open Tennis Tournament
United States' Venus Williams, left, hits a return as partner Philippines' Alexandra Eala looks on during their doubles match against Japan's Miyu Kato and Liudmila Samsonova during a National Bank Open tennis match in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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National Bank Open Tennis Tournament
Philippines' Alexandra Eala, left, and United States' Venus Williams bump fists during their doubles match against Japan's Miyu Kato and Liudmila Samsonova during a National Bank Open tennis match in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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National Bank Open Tennis Tournament
Philippines' Alexandra Eala, right, and United States' Venus Williams try for a return during their doubles match against Japan's Miyu Kato and Liudmila Samsonova during a National Bank Open tennis match in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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National Bank Open Tennis Tournament
Alexandra Eala, right, of Philippines, reaches to return the ball as her partner Venus Williams, left, of the United States, watches during their doubles match against Japan's Miyu Kato and Liudmila Samsonova at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
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National Bank Open Tennis Tournament
Alexandra Eala, right, of the Philippines, reacts after missing a return as her partner Venus Williams. left, of the United States, looks on during their doubles match against Japan's Miyu Kato and Liudmila Samsonova at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
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National Bank Open Tennis Tournament
Philippines' Alexandra Eala, right, and partner United States' Venus Williams, left, confer during their doubles match against Japan's Miyu Kato and Liudmila Samsonova at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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National Bank Open Tennis Tournament Alexandra Eala
Philippines' Alexandra Eala hits a return during her doubles match with United States' Venus Williams against Japan's Miyu Kato and Liudmila Samsonova at the National Bank Open tennis match in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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National Bank Open Tennis Tournament
Philippines' Alexandra Eala looks over at her doubles partner United States' Venus Williams while playing against Japan's Miyu Kato and Liudmila Samsonova during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP

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