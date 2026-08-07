Alex Eala, Venus Williams Knocked Out Of Canadian Open Doubles

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 7 August 2026 4:45 pm

Alexandra Eala and Venus Williams were knocked out in the first round of the women's doubles at the WTA Canadian Open 2026 in Toronto. The high-profile wildcard duo suffered a straight-sets defeat, falling 6-4, 6-3 to the unseeded pairing of Japan's Miyu Kato and Russia's Liudmila Samsonova. Playing on Sobeys Stadium centre court, Kato and Samsonova took an early lead before the Filipino-American pair fought back to level the opening set at 4-4. However, Kato and Samsonova broke Williams' serve to claim the first set in 38 minutes. In the second set, the Japanese-Russian team built a commanding 4-0 lead. Eala and Williams launched a brief fightback to close the gap to 4-2, but their opponents eventually closed out the match in 76 minutes. Eala and Williams struggled with consistency, committing multiple double faults and dropping six of 11 break points. While Williams exits the tournament completely, the 21-year-old Eala remains active in the singles draw.