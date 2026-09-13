‘I Would Put This Moment Right At The Top’: Elated Elena Rybakina On Maiden US Open Title

Elena Rybakina defeated two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final in New York.
The victory sealed Elena Rybakina's maiden US Open title and her second Grand Slam triumph of the season.
The triumph followed Elena Rybakina's ascent to the World No. 1 ranking in women's tennis.
Elena Rybakina secured her first US Open crown. She defeated Aryna Sabalenka, the two-time defending champion, in the final to claim her second major championship of the season after climbing to World No. 1.
Speaking in an interview shared by JioStar, Rybakina said the moment ranked at the top of her career so far and reflected on how much had changed over the past few weeks.
“I would put this moment right at the top. So many things have happened in the past couple of weeks. Becoming the number one ranked player and now lifting this US Open trophy," Rybakina said.
"I have been coming to this tournament for so many years, and it was never a successful Grand Slam for me. Now things have changed, and it is just amazing. This one means a lot to me,” Rybakina added.
The title also marks a major breakthrough at a Slam that had often resisted her. It completed a season in which she moved to the top of the rankings and added another major trophy.
Injury And Recovery
The build-up was difficult. Rybakina said a foot injury kept her away from practice even as others prepared for the tournament, forcing her to focus on recovery work instead of court time.
She said the setback tested her patience and resolve throughout the event. “It has been very difficult. I could not practice, and I had to watch everyone else hitting and preparing for the tournament while I was sidelined," said Rybakina.
Talking further in the interview, she said, "It was not easy, but I knew I had to stay patient and trust the process. My team kept me motivated, and I kept telling myself that all this hard work would pay off. To be standing here with the trophy makes every difficult moment worth it."
That recovery routine shaped her campaign. Almost three hours a day in the gym became part of staying in contention as she managed the injury through the tournament and kept herself ready to compete.
Finding Solutions
The early rounds brought more uncertainty. Rybakina said she was not sure how her foot would respond or how she would feel on court as the tournament began.
When asked about her tournament journey, she said, "In the first few matches, I wasn't sure how my foot would hold up or how I would feel on court. We made a lot of adjustments as well, so I wasn't feeling comfortable at the start. But somehow, each day, I found a way to get through."
"We found a way as a team. I'm super proud of that. It shows how important it is to keep fighting even when things aren't perfect. You just take it one match at a time and find solutions. I'm really happy with how it all worked out,” Rybakina said crediting her team.
That account frames the title run as more than a clean march through the draw. Rybakina linked the win to steady problem-solving, team support and the ability to stay in the fight even when her body did not feel fully right.