‘I Would Put This Moment Right At The Top’: Elated Elena Rybakina On Maiden US Open Title

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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The Kazakh star capped a remarkable year by defeating two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the final. The Kazakh star revealed she could not practise normally before the tournament and spent hours each day on recovery work.

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Elena Rybakina US Open Tennis Champion
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, holds the trophy after she won the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus in New York. Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Summary of this article

  • Elena Rybakina defeated two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final in New York.

  • The victory sealed Elena Rybakina's maiden US Open title and her second Grand Slam triumph of the season.

  • The triumph followed Elena Rybakina's ascent to the World No. 1 ranking in women's tennis.

Elena Rybakina secured her first US Open crown. She defeated Aryna Sabalenka, the two-time defending champion, in the final to claim her second major championship of the season after climbing to World No. 1.

Speaking in an interview shared by JioStar, Rybakina said the moment ranked at the top of her career so far and reflected on how much had changed over the past few weeks.

“I would put this moment right at the top. So many things have happened in the past couple of weeks. Becoming the number one ranked player and now lifting this US Open trophy," Rybakina said.

"I have been coming to this tournament for so many years, and it was never a successful Grand Slam for me. Now things have changed, and it is just amazing. This one means a lot to me,” Rybakina added.

The title also marks a major breakthrough at a Slam that had often resisted her. It completed a season in which she moved to the top of the rankings and added another major trophy.

Related Content
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, kisses the trophy after she won the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus in New York. - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in New York - (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, reacts after she won her match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, at the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in New York - (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, right, holds her trophy poses with runner up Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the awards ceremony for the women's singles final match of the WTA finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. - | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Also Read: Alexander Zverev Vs Ben Shelton: Preview, Prize Money, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Men’s US Open Final

Injury And Recovery

The build-up was difficult. Rybakina said a foot injury kept her away from practice even as others prepared for the tournament, forcing her to focus on recovery work instead of court time.

She said the setback tested her patience and resolve throughout the event. “It has been very difficult. I could not practice, and I had to watch everyone else hitting and preparing for the tournament while I was sidelined," said Rybakina.

Talking further in the interview, she said, "It was not easy, but I knew I had to stay patient and trust the process. My team kept me motivated, and I kept telling myself that all this hard work would pay off. To be standing here with the trophy makes every difficult moment worth it."

That recovery routine shaped her campaign. Almost three hours a day in the gym became part of staying in contention as she managed the injury through the tournament and kept herself ready to compete.

Also Read: ‘This Is The Dream’: Ben Shelton Ready To Leave Everything On Court Against Alexander Zverev In US Open 2026 Final

Finding Solutions

The early rounds brought more uncertainty. Rybakina said she was not sure how her foot would respond or how she would feel on court as the tournament began.

When asked about her tournament journey, she said, "In the first few matches, I wasn't sure how my foot would hold up or how I would feel on court. We made a lot of adjustments as well, so I wasn't feeling comfortable at the start. But somehow, each day, I found a way to get through."

Also Read: Aryna Sabalenka Loses Cool After US Open Final Defeat, Smashes Racket And Sends Ball Into Crowd | Watch

"We found a way as a team. I'm super proud of that. It shows how important it is to keep fighting even when things aren't perfect. You just take it one match at a time and find solutions. I'm really happy with how it all worked out,” Rybakina said crediting her team.

That account frames the title run as more than a clean march through the draw. Rybakina linked the win to steady problem-solving, team support and the ability to stay in the fight even when her body did not feel fully right.

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