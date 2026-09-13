India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: Can Harmanpreet Kaur And Co Take Revenge For 2024 Defeat?

India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: Catch the live play-by-play updates from the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final between India Women and Sri Lanka Women on Sunday, September 13, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium

IND-W vs SL-W Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday, September 13, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament and will look to cap their campaigns with the title, with spin expected to play a major role on the slow Dubai surface. India have taken 26 wickets with spin and Sri Lanka 25, while Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have led India’s batting charge. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have had to recover from early setbacks in several games, with Chamari Athapaththu yet to fire with the bat. India have won nine of their last 10 T20Is against Sri Lanka, but the defending champions will draw confidence from their 2024 Asia Cup final triumph over the Women in Blue.

LIVE UPDATES

13 Sept 2026, 06:45:38 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: Head-To-Head Matches played: 31 India won: 25 Sri Lanka won: 5 No Result: 1

13 Sept 2026, 06:35:30 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: Live Streaming The Asia Cup tie between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network, which includes Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5, along with their HD feeds. The Asia Cup game between the two teams will be streamed live in India on the Sony LIV app and Sony LIV website from 8 P.M. IST onwards.