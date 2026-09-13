India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: IND Enter Contest With Good Form, AFG Prepared

India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 1st T20I 2026: All Set For Action
Both teams enter the opener searching for steady footing after choppy recent form. Afghanistan look to carry momentum from a 4-0 ODI series sweep over Ireland—wiping away the memory of earlier defeats on Indian soil—while the hosts aim to build on a 3-0 win in Zimbabwe to steady a campaign shaken by setbacks against Ireland and England. Historical precedent heavily favors the hosts, with India having claimed eight victories across their nine previous T20I encounters.
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 1st T20I 2026: Preview
Following a turbulent post-World Cup stretch under new captain Shreyas Iyer, a transitioning Indian side returns home to the Arun Jaitley Stadium—where Iyer famously orchestrated a record 265-run chase earlier in the IPL—to host a dangerous Afghanistan outfit. While India maintains an unblemished head-to-head record against the visitors, this three-match series serves as a vital proving ground for Iyer’s squad to shift from experimental lineups to a settled strategy just ahead of the Asian Games, facing an experienced Afghanistan side under Ibrahim Zadran that has repeatedly proven capable of pushing the world champions to the brink.
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 1st T20I 2026: Live Streaming Details
The India vs Afghanistan T20I series will be live-streamed digitally on the FanCode app and website in India, while the live television telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on Sony Sports Ten 5 (in English) as well as Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 (for regional language feeds), alongside free-to-air coverage on DD Sports.
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 1st T20I 2026: Good Evening!
Hello, we are back with another live blog, and it is India Vs Afghanistan in the 1st T20I. Stay tuned for all the live updates.