India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: IND Enter Contest With Good Form, AFG Prepared

India and Afghanistan clash in the first T20I International of the series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

India and Afghanistan clash in the first T20I International of the series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. bcci/X

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I 2026. The stage is set at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium as India and Afghanistan kick off their three-match T20I series. Heading into the opener, India holds a commanding edge in the rivalry, having won 8 out of their 9 past T20I meetings. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the hosts bring a balanced and dangerous roster to the table, pairing youthful energy—including 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma—with established match-winners like Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, and Axar Patel . Afghanistan, under the captaincy of Ibrahim Zadran [cite: 1.2.5], are eager to flip the script after a demanding tour of India earlier this year that included a heavy Test loss and a 3–0 ODI sweep. The visitors will lean heavily on the return of match-turning leg-spinner Rashid Khan and pace spearhead Naveen-ul-Haq to pierce India's star-studded top order. With the capital's floodlights coming alive, Afghanistan's revered spin attack faces a trial by fire against a high-octane Indian batting lineup. Get IND vs AFG 1st T20I live updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

13 Sept 2026, 06:40:05 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 1st T20I 2026: All Set For Action Both teams enter the opener searching for steady footing after choppy recent form. Afghanistan look to carry momentum from a 4-0 ODI series sweep over Ireland—wiping away the memory of earlier defeats on Indian soil—while the hosts aim to build on a 3-0 win in Zimbabwe to steady a campaign shaken by setbacks against Ireland and England. Historical precedent heavily favors the hosts, with India having claimed eight victories across their nine previous T20I encounters.

13 Sept 2026, 06:16:12 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 1st T20I 2026: Preview Following a turbulent post-World Cup stretch under new captain Shreyas Iyer, a transitioning Indian side returns home to the Arun Jaitley Stadium—where Iyer famously orchestrated a record 265-run chase earlier in the IPL—to host a dangerous Afghanistan outfit. While India maintains an unblemished head-to-head record against the visitors, this three-match series serves as a vital proving ground for Iyer’s squad to shift from experimental lineups to a settled strategy just ahead of the Asian Games, facing an experienced Afghanistan side under Ibrahim Zadran that has repeatedly proven capable of pushing the world champions to the brink.

13 Sept 2026, 05:58:25 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 1st T20I 2026: Live Streaming Details The India vs Afghanistan T20I series will be live-streamed digitally on the FanCode app and website in India, while the live television telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on Sony Sports Ten 5 (in English) as well as Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 (for regional language feeds), alongside free-to-air coverage on DD Sports.