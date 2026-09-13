Raya Saves Penalty As Guimaraes And Saka Seal Arsenal’s Hard-Fought Win

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Arsenal maintained their perfect Premier League start with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. Sunderland had a chance to take the lead early in the second half when they were awarded a penalty, but David Raya produced a superb save to deny Enzo Le Fée. Arsenal immediately capitalised, with Bruno Guimarães breaking the deadlock two minutes later with a spectacular strike from outside the box. Sunderland continued to threaten, but Raya made another important intervention to preserve Arsenal’s advantage. Bukayo Saka then sealed the points from the penalty spot in stoppage time after Reinildo Mandava was sent off for a second yellow card. The win kept Arsenal unbeaten and top of the early-season momentum.

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EPL: Arsenal vs Sunderland
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Arsenal in Sunderland, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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EPL: Sunderland vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Gabriel, center left, and Sunderland's Daniel Ballard, center right, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Arsenal in Sunderland, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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EPL 2026-27: Arsenal vs Sunderland
Sunderland and Arsenal players push each other during the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Arsenal in Sunderland, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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EPL 2026-27: Sunderland vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Bruno Guimaraes, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Arsenal in Sunderland, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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English Premier League: Sunderland vs Arsenal
Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya, right, makes a save in front of Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele during the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Arsenal in Sunderland, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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English Premier League 2026-27: Arsenal vs Sunderland
Sunderland's Brian Brobbey, left, and Arsenal's Ezri Konsa challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Arsenal in Sunderland, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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English Premier League 2026-27: Sunderland vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Declan Rice, right, tries to block a shot from Sunderland's Thomas Meunier, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Arsenal in Sunderland, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Arsenal vs Sunderland
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, top, and Sunderland's Reinildo Mandava challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Arsenal in Sunderland, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Sunderland vs Arsenal
Sunderland's Daniel Ballard, left, and Arsenal's Martin Odegaard challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Arsenal in Sunderland, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson

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