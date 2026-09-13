Raya Saves Penalty As Guimaraes And Saka Seal Arsenal’s Hard-Fought Win

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 13 September 2026 4:04 pm

Arsenal maintained their perfect Premier League start with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. Sunderland had a chance to take the lead early in the second half when they were awarded a penalty, but David Raya produced a superb save to deny Enzo Le Fée. Arsenal immediately capitalised, with Bruno Guimarães breaking the deadlock two minutes later with a spectacular strike from outside the box. Sunderland continued to threaten, but Raya made another important intervention to preserve Arsenal’s advantage. Bukayo Saka then sealed the points from the penalty spot in stoppage time after Reinildo Mandava was sent off for a second yellow card. The win kept Arsenal unbeaten and top of the early-season momentum.