Weekly Horoscope For September 13–19, 2026: Major Turning Points And Financial Shifts For Cancer, Scorpio & Sagittarius

Weekly Horoscope ( September 13, 2026 - September 19, 2026): This weekly horoscope highlights important developments in career, finances, family, health, relationships and education. The planetary influences may bring new opportunities, unexpected changes, financial shifts and important decisions. Some may experience progress and support, while others are advised to remain cautious with spending, workplace matters and family concerns. The week encourages patience, careful planning and thoughtful choices to make the most of the days ahead.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
This week, your health will be quite good because Jupiter is currently located in the fourth house of your Moon sign. You will be bursting with energy and will not spare any effort in order to do every activity in an effective manner. As a result, you will need to exercise self-control and refrain from concentrating on things that are not vital. If you choose to pay a visit to any of your close relatives this week, you should be aware that they may anticipate receiving some form of financial assistance. As a result of Rahu's position in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, the upcoming week will be more favourable than normal for your family life. At the beginning of the week, there will be a lot of positive developments, including improved collaboration among members of the family.
Because of this, you will be able to participate in every home activity with complete dedication and achieve success as a result of the support you receive from your family. It is possible that you will have trouble completing chores at work this week; however, your superiors will look out for you and assist you in finding solutions to any issues that may arise. In order to accomplish this, you will need to communicate your worries to them at an early stage and ask for their assistance. This appears to be the most advantageous period for you, according to the horoscope that is written for students who are born under your zodiac sign. Due to the fact that you will be able to accomplish excellent results even if you continue to exercise some caution with regard to your formal education.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Numbers: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
This week, you will experience a large increase in expenses related to household or family medical care as a result of Jupiter's placement in the third house of your Moon sign. In addition to causing emotional tension and anxiety, this could result in a financial disaster. As a result, you should make an effort to maintain your composure; otherwise, in addition to the health problems of other people, you will also be required to spend your own money. It is possible that you may have some money this week; however, it will not be sufficient for you to make a purchase. As a consequence of this, you may be considering obtaining a loan from a financial institution or another place.
In any case, you should try to avoid doing so at this time and instead put off the purchase until a later time. The fact that Ketu is located in the fourth house of your Moon sign may cause you to feel embarrassed in front of other members of your family if you are experiencing troubles with your finances this week. It is likely that a member of your family will ask you for anything or money, but you will not be able to provide it to them under any circumstances. In your professional life, this week will be more significant than usual and bring many new opportunities. During this week, students who are seeking higher education should refrain from harbouring doubts that are not required. Instead, it is preferable to address any concerns that you may have with your studies and, if required, to improve your qualifications by enrolling in a professional course.
Lucky Colour: Pastel Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
If you consume meat this week, you will be able to overcome any weakness that you may be experiencing as a result of Ketu's position in the third house of your Moon sign. If you want to improve your digestion, it is recommended that you walk for around thirty minutes every day and eat meals that you have prepared at home rather than ordering food from a restaurant. It is imperative that you comprehend the fact that if you make effective use of your creative abilities, it will not only be of great use to you, but it will also assist you in enhancing your financial condition, which will ultimately result in substantial advantages in the future.
Certain individuals will experience moments of celebration and joy as a result of the birth of a new member into the family. Consequently, this will result in the preparation of new foods at home, and it will also give you the chance to sit down and spend time with your complete family after a considerable amount of time has passed. It is imperative that you take all of the essential steps this week without any delay in order to maximise your potential if you are of the belief that time is money. In the event that this does not occur, you will be left wondering, and someone else will pass you. It's possible that your mental stress and worry will increase if you study too much this week. It is possible to protect yourself from a wide variety of mental problems by participating in other activities that are similar to sports regularly.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Numbers: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
In light of the fact that Rahu is currently positioned in the eighth house of your Moon sign, you are likely to experience both physical and emotional strain this week as a result of legal concerns. Because of this, you will be constantly bothered, which will prevent you from having a good night's sleep. On the other hand, the fact that Jupiter is currently located in the first house of your moon sign will undoubtedly result in an improvement in your financial status this week. On the other hand, throughout this period of time, you will also have the opportunity to make expenses that you had previously put off. Your expenses will most certainly go up as a result of this. In a circumstance like this, even the smallest amount of negligence with regard to money could end up being catastrophic.
Any problems that have arisen within your family will be successfully resolved this week. Numerous circumstances will arise as a result of this, which will encourage brotherhood among members of the family. Therefore, you must assist the women in the family and take part in the chores that are associated with the household. Your work could be hampered by any lingering problems that are occurring inside your family this week. It is recommended that you take control of this situation and work to rectify it as soon as possible because it will result in a decline in your energy levels. The instructors and parents of students who are born under your zodiac sign will be sending their support to you this week. Therefore, it is also recommended that you overcome any inhibitions and continue to seek the assistance of your academic instructors.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 4
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
On account of Jupiter's position in the twelfth house of your Moon sign, you might have the desire to embark on a trip to a stunning location with your loved ones and friends during this week. On the other hand, you should avoid overeating when you are travelling because doing so could cause your stomach to get upset. It is imperative that you gain an understanding that making effective use of your creative abilities will not only be of great benefit to you but will also assist you in enhancing your financial condition, which will ultimately result in big advantages for you in the future. Instead of putting your personal comforts first this week, you should make it a point to concentrate on the requirements of the members of your family.
By doing so, you will be able to discover a great deal of information about your family that you were previously ignorant of. Because Rahu is currently located in the seventh house of your Moon sign, it is possible that businesspeople could experience large losses this week as a result of investments made in the past. It is for this reason that it is highly recommended that you make preparations for any unfavourable circumstance that may occur. If this week is the week that you are responsible for making your own decisions regarding your career, you should avoid making any judgements under pressure. For this reason, you should steer clear of making any choices that your mind and heart do not agree with.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 7
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
As a consequence of Rahu's placement in the sixth house of your Moon sign, you will come to the awareness that having good health helps you to take joy in every aspect of life. This realisation will come to you as a result of Rahu's placement. At this time, the vast majority of individuals who were born under this sign will pay heed to this concept and make an effort to change the behaviours that they find to be unpleasant. During this time period, it is expected that a significant number of pay hikes will be imposed. Because this is the case, even if you have an unanticipated increase in your expenditure, it will not have any effect on the financial situation that you are currently in. On the other hand, if you want to improve your financial status, you can speed up your efforts to save money by reducing the amount of money you spend on things that are not necessary. During the course of this week, it is extremely probable that you will have a significant lack of patience.
As a result, it is essential to demonstrate self-control, particularly while dealing with issues that are related to the family. As a consequence of your anger, the people in your immediate vicinity, potentially including members of your family or friends, may become agitated. The placement of Saturn in the seventh house of your Moon sign will compel you to take precautions to ensure that you do not reveal any significant information or plans pertaining to your professional life to any other person. This is because Saturn is in the seventh house of your Moon sign. It is possible that you will divulge to another individual the private thoughts and feelings that are going through your head, which could lead to your own plans being used against you. This is a possibility. The fact that it is not possible to achieve success each and every time during this week is something that you need to accept and come to terms with. This week, you will encounter many obstacles that will have a negative impact on your self-confidence. These obstacles may lead to a multiplicity of uncertainties, which may cause you to feel nervous.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Number: 3
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
The beginning of this week will not be beneficial for your health because Rahu is currently located in the fifth house of your Moon sign. But by the weekend, things will have improved significantly. For this reason, it is highly recommended that you take additional precautions with regard to your health at the beginning of the week. Because Jupiter is currently located in the tenth house of your Moon sign, making better choices about your finances this week may have a good impact on your life and contribute to your ability to recoup from losses that have occurred in the past. Things will get back on track as a result of this.
If you want to have a joyful and satisfying week, it is possible that your house will be full of visitors. Engaging in social activities with your family will also contribute to the happiness of your family members. Individuals who were born under this sign will have a great deal of time to themselves this week; nevertheless, you might not make the most of it and instead choose to waste it. It is therefore possible for you to take advantage of this time to alleviate some of your suffering. There is a possibility that you will hear some significant information concerning your family this week if you are attending school away from home. Because of this, you will have the impression that you are utterly unable to concentrate your attention on your studies.
Lucky Colour: Blush Pink
Lucky Number: 8
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
This week may bring you substantial changes for which you were not prepared. This is because Jupiter is currently located in the ninth house of your moon sign. Your attitude on life may appear somewhat pessimistic as a result of this, and you will discover that you are surrounded by an atmosphere of negativity, even if you do not wish to be. At the beginning of this week, you might have a favourable financial situation; nevertheless, by the conclusion of the week, you might find yourself spending money for whatever reason, which will cause you to feel distressed. Utilise a planned approach to spending your money from the very beginning to the very finish. Given that Rahu is currently positioned in the fourth house of your Moon sign, there are a number of powerful elements that are working together to fight against you this week.
It is also important that you refrain from taking any actions that can result in a confrontation with them. Because of this, you can experience a great deal of stress, which will have a detrimental effect on your family life. This week, rather than concentrating on your work, your thoughts will be more on the pleasures and luxuries that you will be able to provide for yourself. As a result, you should direct your attention completely toward your objectives and steer clear of emotional concerns. Otherwise, you can run into some difficulties. A substantial amount of success may be achieved by students who are studying for competitive examinations this week. As a result of the fact that your competitive spirit will be heightened at this time, people who are seeking higher education will find that this period of time is quite favourable.
Lucky Colour: Grey
Lucky Number: 11
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
The placement of Jupiter in the ninth house of your Moon sign may bring about substantial changes in your life that you were not prepared for. These changes may occur this week. Your perspective on life will become somewhat pessimistic as a result of this, and you will probably have feelings of being surrounded by negativity, even if you do not choose to. It has been observed that you do not comprehend the significance of money in life; however, it is possible that you will improve your comprehension of its significance throughout this week. During this time, you will require a significant amount of money, but you will not have sufficient funds. You should also be aware that you cannot anticipate receiving financial assistance from anyone who is close to you.
During this week, you should make it a goal to prioritise the needs of your family members rather than your own comforts. This is because Saturn is currently located in the fourth house of your moon sign. Many continuing family issues that you were previously unaware of will become clear to you as a result of this. It is possible that you will fail to complete jobs that you have never completed before and for which you have been penalised in the past by your superiors. This will not only cause you to experience an increase in mental stress, but there is also the possibility that these responsibilities will be transferred to another coworker and taken away from you. Students will be able to gain knowledge from their previous errors and maintain their concentration on their academic pursuits in the field of education. On the other hand, if you describe yourself as an average student, you might want assistance from your teachers and mentors to be successful this week.
Lucky Colour: Royal Blue
Lucky Number: 12
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
If you were suffering from a major sickness, this week will see improvements in your health thanks to the dedicated work of your doctor and the excellent care that your family members are providing for you. This is because Ketu is located in the eighth house of your Moon as a result of its placement in your Moon sign. Because of this, you will be able to be free from this ailment for all of eternity. As a result of Jupiter's position in the seventh house of your Moon sign, people who were born under this sign are anticipated to have a prosperous week financially. You are currently in a position where the positions and orientations of the planets are pretty advantageous for you.
As a consequence of this, you have a good chance of being successful in any legal proceedings that include land or property. This week, your mother will be freed of some chronic and major health difficulties, which may cause you to feel a desire to spend more time with her. Taking into consideration the fact that your parents' health has improved, you can decide to take your family on a picnic or a trip to a religious place. Nevertheless, use caution with regard to their health throughout this period. Due to the fact that you will be making judgements in your professional sector this week, you will need to use increased prudence. While this period of time will bring about favourable outcomes for your professional life, the fact that everything is going well may cause you to experience some emotional feelings. It will be especially beneficial for students who are contemplating higher education to attend classes during the middle of the week. During this time, you will have more success than usual since the positions of the planets are favourable to you.
Lucky Colour: Slate Grey
Lucky Number: 10
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
Due to the fact that Rahu is currently located in the first house of your Moon sign, you have the opportunity to include yoga or physical activity into your life during this period. As a result of the beneficial movement of a number of planets and constellations, you will be encouraged to give particular attention to your health requirements. Therefore, make the most of this opportunity. This week, you will be brimming with vitality as a result of Saturn's placement in the second house of your moon sign. Additionally, it is conceivable that you could suddenly acquire unexpected gains that you had not anticipated. Because of this, you should make sure that a tiny amount of this profit is used for charitable activity. Spending an excessive amount of money on your luxuries or staying out late for any reason could perhaps irritate your parents during this week.
Consequently, it is important to keep this in mind from the very beginning and to steer clear of anything that can result in reprimands from them. Your mood will be negatively affected, and the atmosphere within the family will become tense as a result of this. Those who were born under this zodiac sign will not be able to make full use of their abilities in the workplace this week. It is possible that this will make it harder for them to advance in their careers. It is strongly recommended that you devote all of your attention and energy to your studies this week if you are getting ready for a competitive examination. The fact that you are not paying attention to the tests that you are now taking, which could end up costing you in the long run.
Lucky Colour: Royal Blue
Lucky Number: 14
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
The fact that Rahu is currently located in the twelfth house of your Moon sign indicates that the financial challenges you are experiencing this week may also be a potential threat to your health. As a result of the stress that is surrounding your head during this time, you will be unable to consume a complete diet, which will ultimately lead to a reduction in your health. As a result of Saturn's position in the first house of your Moon sign, your reputation at work will be damaged this week as a result of a coworker. Not only will this prevent you from receiving a raise in income, but it will also lead to monetary losses due to the situation. If you have elderly members of your family, you may experience tension this week as a result of their unreasonable demands and excessive expectations directed toward you. Your personal life will definitely become more stressful as a result of this, and the negative influence it has could also disrupt the environment in which you work.
During the course of this week, you will most likely encounter arguments with other people at work, which may progressively become more serious. Your image and position will suffer as a result of this, which will have a direct and detrimental effect on your professional life going forward. The individuals who were born under this zodiac sign will be required to seek the assistance of their elders and teachers throughout the course of this week in order to obtain the outcomes that they wish in the field of education. As a result, you should be aware that attempting to comprehend each and every topic on your own will require an excessive amount of time and effort. Because of this, it would be in your best interest to get assistance from your elders while you are studying.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 16