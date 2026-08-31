Scorpio September 2026 Horoscope: Career Tests, Financial Pressure and Relationship Challenges

Career, Business & Jobs:

As a result of Saturn's retrograde motion in your fifth house, the September monthly horoscope 2026 suggests that you may be confronted with difficult problems and competition from your coworkers during this month. Your career can experience a period of stagnation during this time. It is also important for you to exercise caution because Jupiter is in an unfavourable position. Jupiter's position may cause you to experience challenging times and unpleasant outcomes, such as problems from your superiors and colleagues. It is possible that you will encounter more exhausting results in your career as a result of Saturn's retrograde status. These results may include more work pressure and hurdles. This month, you might also think about going to a new workplace instead of staying at the one you have now. In the event that you are contemplating a change in employment, the time period following September 15, 2026, will be positive for you because the Sun will be in the eleventh house during this period.