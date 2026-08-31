PCB Angry Over Sky Sports Interview On Imran Khan? Strict Guidelines Issued For Pakistan Players - Report

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Outlook Sports Desk
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The Pakistan Cricket Board has advised its players involved in the Test series against England not to comment on the issue of Imran Khan's imprisonment.

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Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan [File Photo]

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allegedly instructed its players touring England for the Test series to refrain from commenting on Imran Khan's imprisonment. The move reportedly comes after British media attempted to bait some of the players into making comments on the World Cup-winning skipper's imprisonment back home.

The issue gained momentum following Sky Sports' interview with Imran's sons, aired during the lunch interval on the second day of the second Test at Lord's.

According to PTI, the Board was obviously not happy with the Sky interview as it was political in nature. However, because of a reception for the team on September 2 by Prince Charles and the existing diplomatic relations with the United Kingdom, they avoided prolonging the issue and decided to carry on playing the series.

Earlier, Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed was also asked whether the players had seen the interview of Imran's sons, Kassim and Suleman, with Mike Atherton. Sarfaraz told the reporter at a media conference that the players were having lunch and didn't watch it.

“No, we don't know anything about it, we were having lunch,” he said when pressed by a reporter about reports that the PCB had threatened not to send the team out after lunch if Sky Sports aired the interview.

There has also been a sudden surge in international media coverage involving cricketers from other countries, demanding better healthcare for Imran Khan, who is imprisoned in Adiala Jail. Former teammate and captain Javed Miandad also made an impassioned plea for the authorities to release Imran, describing him as a very honest person.

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The 73-year-old Imran has been lodged at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since 2023 after being convicted in corruption cases. His continued detention and reported health concerns have triggered criticism from his family and several former international cricketers.

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