Pat Cummins Backs Greg Chappell's Call For Imprisoned Imran Khan's Medical Assessment And Dignity

Pat Cummins supported Greg Chappell's appeal for medical assessment and continued family visits for Imran Khan
Greg Chappell expressed deep concern over the severe physical and mental toll of Imran Khan's prolonged isolation
A Sky Sports interview with Imran Khan's sons during the Lord's Test prompted a formal complaint and boycott threat from the PCB
Australia captain Pat Cummins has backed a humanitarian appeal demanding proper medical care and continued family access for imprisoned former Pakistan captain Imran Khan.
Khan, 73, has remained incarcerated since August 2023. His physical condition has reportedly worsened over recent months.
Former Indian captains Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev have also sought an independent health assessment for Khan amid reports of deteriorating eyesight.
"Adding my support here to GC and the other former international captains. I hope the court ordered medical assessment be allowed to run its course, and that family visits continue. I hope Imran Khan is treated with the dignity anyone deserves," Cummins said.
Chappell Raises Isolation Concerns
Greg Chappell raised concerns over Khan's health. Speaking on The Grade Cricketer podcast, the former Australia captain questioned how any individual could survive such a lengthy period of absolute isolation. He said long-term confinement damages physical and mental wellbeing.
"He's been in isolation for three years. I don't know how anyone deals with that. Imran is as strong, physically and mentally, as anyone I played cricket against, but I don't know how you deal with absolute isolation for three years," Chappell said.
Chappell also questioned Khan's living conditions, noting the former Pakistan captain has limited access to books and spends much of his time in darkness.
"I don't think he's allowed books to read. He's pretty much just got to sit there and behave himself, and he's in the dark most of the time. That's not good for your mental health, and as your mental health deteriorates, your physical health is going to deteriorate as well," Chappell said.
He recalled meeting Khan in Pakistan six years ago, describing him then as a "strong, robust older man". "That's not the case anymore. Apparently, he's struggling with the sight in his right eye," Chappell added.
Lord's Interview Sparks Controversy
The row disrupted the Lord's Test. Sky Sports broadcast a segment featuring Khan's sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, on the opening day of the match against England. The siblings detailed their father's medical condition, claiming his health declined drastically during his imprisonment.
The Pakistan Cricket Board formally protested to Sky Sports. Reports indicated the governing body threatened to hold players back from the field after lunch if the network aired the interview. The team eventually returned to the field, avoiding a match boycott.
The board's decision to complain drew a sharp reaction from Australia batter Usman Khawaja.
"This has got to be a joke," Khawaja said.