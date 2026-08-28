Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Diamond League Finals In Brussels Despite Missing Three Events

Chopra finished second at the Doha meeting on June 19 and repeated that exact result in Lausanne on August 21. The two-day season finale begins on September 4 in the Belgian capital, with 16 events to be organised on September 4 and the rest 16 the next day. The men's javelin competition is scheduled for September 5. One additional athlete per discipline may also compete via a national or global wildcard selection, though no javelin wildcards were allocated for Brussels in 2025.