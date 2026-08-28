Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Diamond League Finals In Brussels Despite Missing Three Events

Neeraj Chopra secured the sixth and final automatic qualification spot for the Diamond League Finals in Brussels with 12 points
Chopra qualified for the season finale on September 5 despite participating in only two of the five men's javelin events
The Indian athlete finished second at both the Doha and Lausanne legs of the prestigious one-day meeting series
Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the Diamond League Finals in Brussels, taking the sixth and final automatic spot with 12 points, according to a PTI report. He secured his place despite participating in only two of the five men's javelin events during the 14-leg circuit. The standings were updated at the end of the 14th and the last leg of the series in Zurich on Thursday.
Chopra finished second at the Doha meeting on June 19 and repeated that exact result in Lausanne on August 21. The two-day season finale begins on September 4 in the Belgian capital, with 16 events to be organised on September 4 and the rest 16 the next day. The men's javelin competition is scheduled for September 5. One additional athlete per discipline may also compete via a national or global wildcard selection, though no javelin wildcards were allocated for Brussels in 2025.
Chopra's Recovery And Rivals
Chopra continues his competitive return following a persistent lower back injury. The issue, which surfaced last September, forced the 28-year-old to delay his season debut until the Doha meeting. He later claimed a silver medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with an 85.83m throw, despite lacking full match fitness. His performance improved further when he registered a season-best 88.05m effort in Lausanne.
He will face a formidable opponent in Rumesh Pathirage. The Sri Lankan athlete tops the current standings with 39 points. Pathirage dominated the circuit by winning four of his five appearances, which included a massive 92.07m throw in Zurich and a 92.62m mark in Rome.
Julian Weber of Germany holds a season-best of 90.40m but will miss the Brussels showdown due to injury. The remaining competitors in the qualified field include Anderson Peters with 35 points, Keshorn Walcott at 23 points, Curtis Thompson with 20 points and Julius Yego with 13 points.
The Brussels champion takes home a base prize of $30,000. This figure could double to $60,000 if organisers designate the men's javelin as a Diamond+ discipline. The athlete finishing eighth receives $1,000.
Ultimate Championships Qualification Path
Chopra remains strongly positioned to enter the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships. The competition takes place in Budapest between September 11 and September 13. He currently occupies the seventh spot in the men's javelin race, while Pathirage, Peters, Thompson and Weber are ahead of him in the Road to Ultimate Championships. Fellow Indian thrower Sachin Yadav sits in eighth place. Organisers will publish the final eligibility list on September 6.
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem and Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott have already booked their places. They qualified as the reigning Olympic and world champions respectively.
The athlete who triumphs at the Diamond League Finals on September 5 will automatically receive an invitation. The final five positions will be determined through global rankings. This covers a specific qualification window stretching from September 2, 2025, to September 1, 2026.
The new biennial tournament features a total prize pool of $10mn. Athletes claiming gold in their respective disciplines will each earn $150,000. It will provide a season-ending championship in years when there is no outdoor World Championships.