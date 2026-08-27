PM Modi Pushes India’s 2036 Olympic Vision, Calls For Wider Sports Participation To Boost Medal Tally

PM Modi backed India's 2036 Olympic ambitions and called for participation in more sports
Talent hunt for 5-15-year-olds to identify future sporting prospects nationwide
Surfing and sport climbing among disciplines India can target using its geography
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India needs to broaden its participation across Olympic sports and build a stronger talent pool as the country prepares for its long-term sporting ambitions, including a potential bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games.
Addressing the Khelo India Dialogue through video conferencing, Modi reiterated his call for a nationwide talent identification campaign aimed at finding young sporting prospects between the ages of five and 15.
The programme is being organised by Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) as part of the National Sports Day 2026 celebrations.
Modi had first announced the talent-hunt initiative during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort on August 15. The campaign will be conducted across villages, cities and schools to identify children showing potential in different sporting disciplines.
"If we need athletes for 2036, we must focus today on these young boys and girls who are 5, 10 or 15 years old. We must pay attention to our daughters as well."
"Therefore, a talent-hunt campaign will be conducted in villages, cities and schools across the country to identify sporting talent among children aged between 5 and 15."
During the Khelo India Dialogue, Modi stressed that increasing India's medal tally at future Olympics will require the country to compete in a wider range of disciplines rather than relying on a limited number of sports.
He pointed to India's geographical advantages, saying the country's coastline and mountainous regions provide an opportunity to develop talent in sports such as surfing and sport climbing. Despite having the natural conditions and a large population base to produce athletes in several emerging disciplines, India has yet to establish a strong presence across many of them.
Modi said the focus should therefore be on identifying athletes early and creating pathways that allow them to compete at the highest level by the 2036 Olympics. He also highlighted the need to build a modern sporting ecosystem capable of supporting athletes across a broader range of Olympic disciplines.
"India is a strong contender to host the 2036 Olympics and to ensure that the country has a strong presence in the mega event, a nationwide talent hunt would be launched to identify prospects in the age group of 5 to 15."
The Prime Minister also underlined the progress made through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), which was introduced in 2014 to provide targeted support to India's elite athletes.
India's preparations for future multi-sport events will also receive a boost with the country set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. The Gujarat city is also among the contenders to host the 2036 Olympics.
The proposed talent hunt is expected to form an important part of India's broader strategy to expand its sporting base, identify potential champions at a young age and increase the country's participation across Olympic disciplines.
With the 2036 Games as a long-term target, the emphasis is increasingly shifting towards creating a deeper and more diverse pipeline of athletes.